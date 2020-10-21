While many are now going out to eat, some are still being a bit more cautious. Helping us find some middle ground is the Food Truck Festival, which will bring vendors to the Italian garden behind the Italian Heritage Dante Association on Saturday.
"A lot of people have the COVID blues right now," said David Santarcangelo, association president. "And who doesn't like a good food truck?"
Guests are encouraged to bring out their own lawn chairs or seating to hang out in the garden space where they can pick up dinner from a variety of food trucks and listen to classic rock and blues hits performed by Blonde Faith.
Kern County recently made it into the state's red tier but there are still restrictions on gatherings. The association wanted to provide a chance for people to get out of the house and enjoy themselves with safety in mind.
Erica Sandoval, the office manager at the association, said they brought back Friday night dinners but haven't had anything like this in a long time.
"We’re just really excited about being able to do this. The community needs this right now."
There are already five trucks confirmed to take part in Saturday's event with Mexican food well-represented. El Pollo Tapatio specializes in chicken as well as tri-tip, with dishes including burritos, birria and quesatacos. El Taco Rojo Birrieria offers birria in tacos and ramen with all the fixings. El Churro Loco will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Brazil Hotdogs will serve loaded dogs with toppings like bacon, grilled onions, mayo, Thousand Island dressing, barbecue sauce, sweet relish, Parmesan cheese, potato sticks and jalapeños. Change things up with The Pink Tail Cajun Seafood, serving jambalaya, Cajun seafood mac and cheese, fried shrimp and fries and a variety of other seafood.
Beer, wine and cocktails will be sold by the Dante Association.
Sandoval said there is still room for more trucks and any vendors interested in the event should contact them at the association by 5 p.m. Thursday by calling 831-0867 or emailing italiansofbakersfield@gmail.com or Info@thedantehall.com.
Along with a good time, the event will give attendees a chance to check out the outdoor venue, which has hosted weddings and other gatherings.
Based on the response to Saturday's event, organizers will offer more food truck gatherings in the future, possibly on a monthly basis after the holidays, Santarcangelo said.