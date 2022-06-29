Happy Fork of July! Celebrate with holiday dining deals

That holiday cookout might cost you more at the checkout this year.
Food prices are up as much as 36 percent, according to a recent survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation.
That same survey assessed an average cookout for 10 people would cost $69.68, a 17 percent increase from 2021, due to supply chain problems, inflation and other factors, Axios reports.
Of course, we'll let freedom ring regardless of setbacks this holiday weekend, so the key is thinking smarter. Whether it's do-it-yourself or dine out, here are a few ideas on how to save.
Autonomy Farms: The local farm is offering a 4th of July Red, White and BBQ deal on some grilling favorites. From now through noon Friday (or while supplies last), the farm store is offering a buy two, get one free on its ground beef, chicken legs and thighs, chicken breasts, chicken sausage and chicken wings. Visit autonomyfarms.com to purchase (discount is factored in at checkout on the item of equivalent or lesser value). Pickup is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the farm, 21600 Adobe Road.
Applebee's (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Kids eat free on Monday at the chain with this offer good for two free kids meals with purchase of an adult entree.
This deal is good for dine-in meals only and children must order off the kids menu. Mention the "kids eat free" offer to redeem.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite A-1): The fast casual pizza chain is offering $5 off any $30 order from Saturday through Monday. Use code 5OFF30JULY4 for the offer, which is good for in-store and online purchases.
La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream (1317 Niles St.): Pick up some Fourth of July bars, featuring patriotic stripes of red (cherry), white (coconut) and blue (bubble gum) for $2 each. Call 661-619-9359 to order with pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the alley entrance of the eastside shop.
Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D) also has patriotic pops and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): The doughnut chain wants you to have a sweet Fourth of July celebration with its new “I Heart America” collection and deals.
Guests wearing red, white and blue receive a free doughnut of choice every day now through Monday.
From Friday through Monday, fans can enjoy a free original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
The holiday collection features four all-new doughnuts, available individually and in a limited-edition Fourth of July themed box.
Options include the soaring firework heart, which is filled with strawberries and Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece.
Those who love cookies and cream should opt for the patriotic cookies and Kreme heart, which is filled with cookies and Kreme then dipped in white icing and topped with cookie pieces and icing drizzles.
Kreme also fills the stars and stripes heart that is then dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend.
The original glazed doughnut gets a makeover with the star spangled sprinkle with a dip in blue icing and topping of red and white star sprinkles.
Auntie Anne's (2701 Ming Ave Space 198 in Valley Plaza Mall; and 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Space 870 at the outlets): From Friday through Monday, Pretzel Perks members can get a free pretzel (original or cinnamon sugar) with purchase of can purchase any of the three new dragonfruit mango drinks. Customers must redeem the deal in the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app.