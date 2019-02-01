While a little rain never deterred a farmers market, gusty winds are another story. So the much-anticipated grand opening of the Market on the Hill, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been delayed to Feb. 9.
With a forecast of winds reaching speeds between 25 and 50 miles per hour, the decision was made to push back the northeast market's debut.
Kaiser Permanente, which is collaborating with The Hen's Roost on the new venture, issued the following statement: "We have never canceled a market due to weather before, but for the safety of our vendors and any patrons who would be braving the elements we have had to make this difficult decision."
Market on the Hill will be the first of its kind in northeast Bakersfield, expected to draw more than 20 vendors — including Baker's Outpost, Rig City Roasting Co., We Be Grubbin, Milan's Market wood-fired pizza, Martin's Meats and Pickalittle Farm — in its first phase.
Kaiser Permanente and The Hen's Roost also collaborate on a Sunday market at the Kaiser office near The Marketplace.
The grand opening will now take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at 3700 Mall View Road.
