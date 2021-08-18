Guild House seeks volunteers in advance of season opening

Reminiscent of those U.S. Army posters in which Uncle Sam declared "I want you!," so too does the Guild House want your help. Nothing strenuous is required, just some assistance at the volunteer-run restaurant that reopens for the season on Sept. 7.
"We are always open for volunteers," said Glynda Martin, vice president of membership for the club. "We have openings for waitstaff, cooks and bakers."
If your skills lie elsewhere, there may still be opportunities to give your time.
"One of the things that we’re really trying to push this year is if you have other talents like music. You could play the piano or sing. We're trying to start up a little group (of volunteers) like that."
Martin said there is a running list of 80 volunteers who are very faithful. Beyond that, there are 229 members who support the restaurant's cause in one way or another.
All proceeds from the Guild House benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health, a mental health facility for children and families that opened in 1946.
Most volunteers work two days a month (for example, the first and third Tuesday of the month) on the current Tuesday through Thursday schedule. Hours range from 7 a.m. (for bakers and cooks) to 3 p.m. (for waitstaff).
Martin said that even though lunch will still only be served three days a week for now, the plan is to make the Guild House available for other special events on Mondays and Fridays.
"If a club wants to have a dinner or a church club wants to meet, or someone wants a game day for playing bridge, we can do it."
(Those interested in booking a special event can contact event coordinator Bobby Scrivner via email at eventcoordinator@guildhousebakersfield.org or call 661-399-0344.)
Other special events on weekends open up other volunteer opportunities, Martin said.
"A lot of people work during the day but we have so many special events on the weekend and the evenings. They can find out how to be a volunteer for special events. We call them up when we need them.
"We have many different avenues to volunteer."
Saturday's volunteer orientation event will give people a chance to ask any questions they have and find out how they can help.
Volunteers will prepare for the upcoming season with a training session on Aug. 26.
"All of the staff come in for some training," said Martin, who volunteers as a dishwasher. "It's getting us back into the regular swing of operations and training on what we will be doing to protect our staff as well as our customers."
Indoor dining will resume on Sept. 7 but Martin said they will also offer seating on the patio as long as there is interest.
Although opening day is just over two weeks away, reservations are already being made for that first Tuesday back.
"Some people just love to come on that first day," Martin said.
Menus for September and October lunches should be posted in the next week on the website guildhousebakersfield.org.
Lunch ($17.50 plus tax and gratuity) includes a choice of entree salad or hot entree with side dishes as well as soup, a roll, dessert and coffee or tea. Soda, wine, and beer are available at an additional cost.
For reservations for the upcoming season, call 661-325-5478.