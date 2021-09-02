Guild House reopens on Tuesday

Nothing says fall in Bakersfield quite like the reopening of the Guild House for the season.
The volunteer-run restaurant will reopen Tuesday for dine-in lunches and takeout service.
For its opening day menu, the Guild House is offering a three-course selection of French onion soup, chicken piccata with pasta and broccoli salad and zabaglione with fruit for dessert. Diners can also substitute a Cobb salad as their entree.
On Wednesday, the entree will be pollo Florentine in a white wine sauce, served with angel hair pasta and Canlis salad. Josefina's Aztec soup will be the first course, and tres leches cake will be served for dessert.
Thursday's menu is a must-try for lovers of Basque food. Start with Basque vegetable soup, followed by an entree of garlic chicken, served with Jaussaud's beans (modeled after those served at Maison Jaussaud, a long-gone fine dining spot on South Union Avenue), roasted red potatoes and Basque green salad. Dessert is chocolate Kahlua mousse.
Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Guild House, 1905 18th St.
Cost is $20 (plus tax and gratuity), which includes the three courses, fresh-baked rolls and coffee or tea. Soda, wine, and beer are available at an additional cost. Takeout lunches will also be available for the same price.
Visit guildhousebakersfield.org or facebook.com/theguildhousebakersfield to view upcoming menus and events.
Call 661-325-5478 to make reservations.