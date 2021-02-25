In some good news for downtown diners, the Guild House announced it will reopen for its limited lunch service starting Tuesday.
The volunteer-run restaurant will resume serving lunch three days a week — Tuesdays through Thursdays — with outdoor dining and takeout available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday's menu starts with tortilla soup, followed by tequila chicken with drunken beans and Mexicali rice. For dessert, chocolate Kahlua mousse will be served.
There is an Asian theme on Wednesday with Asian dumpling soup, an entree of Asian pork loin with slaw and fried rice and apricot cheesecake for dessert.
Thursday's meal starts with cream of broccoli soup, champagne chicken with lemon thyme rice and a vegetable medley, with razzle dazzle cake for dessert. On any of these days, diners can substitute the entree for a hearty Greek chicken salad.
For dine-in guests, lunch is $17.50 plus tax and gratuity and includes rolls and coffee or tea. Soda, wine, and beer are available at an additional cost.
Takeout lunches are $20 including tax without a beverage. Canned sodas and bottled water are available for $2 each, including tax.
Guests can also order soup for two ($10, including tax) to go, which comes with a pint of the day's soup and four house-made rolls with butter.
Lunch service resumes Tuesday at the Guild House, 1905 18th St.
Although not required, reservations for dine-in guests are recommended. Call 325-5478 for reservations or to order a takeout lunch. View upcoming menus at guildhousebakersfield.org.
The Guild House is also seeking more volunteers to help bolster its ranks affected by the pandemic.
Volunteer opportunities are available for cooks, waitstaff, dishwashers and other roles. To volunteer, call Glynda Martin at 525-2290.
All proceeds from the Guild House benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health, a mental health facility for children and families that opened in 1946.