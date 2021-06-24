Grimmway reopens organic produce stand in Tehachapi for summer

Summer is a great season for produce. Along with the crop of farmers markets in the county, another option for locally grown greatness is Grimmway Farms' organic produce stand in the Tehachapi-Cummings Valley.
Opening for the season starting Saturday, the stand offers a wide array of farm-fresh Cal-Organic vegetables including arugula, beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, cilantro, collard greens, corn, daikon, dandelion, fennel, green onions, kale, leeks, lettuce (butter, leaf, iceberg and romaine) mustard greens, parsley, potatoes and radishes.
"We're happy to welcome the community to our farmland and look forward to seeing our neighbors again this summer," Jeff Huckaby, president and CEO of Grimmway Farms, said in a news release.
Grimmway first opened its Tehachapi produce stand in 2007 in response to requests from local residents looking to purchase fresh, Cal-Organic Farms produce. The company is pleased to open the stand for the 13th year after taking a pause to respect statewide stay-at-home orders in 2020.
Located at 23968 Bear Valley Road in Tehachapi, the organic produce stand will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4. Cash and checks are the only accepted forms of payment (no credit or debit cards). For more information, call 1-800-301-3101.