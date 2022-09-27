 Skip to main content
Grilling for a good cause at St. Vincent's annual barbecue

20211008-bc-barbecue 2022

Several generations participated in last year's St. Vincent de Paul Fall BBQ including, from left, Anthony Leary, Gary Leary, Hunter Leary, Deborah Leary, Dominic Icardo, Adam Icardo and Gary Icardo. This year's barbecue returns to an in-person event on Oct. 6, although there will still be a takeout option.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian, File

It has been three years since the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center has hosted its popular fall barbecue in person, but volunteers will fire up the grills on Oct. 6 to greet guests for an evening of good food.

The nonprofit relies heavily on the barbecue — its only fundraiser of the year — and held a drive-thru version in 2020 and 2021.

