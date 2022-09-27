Grilling for a good cause at St. Vincent's annual barbecue

It has been three years since the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center has hosted its popular fall barbecue in person, but volunteers will fire up the grills on Oct. 6 to greet guests for an evening of good food.
The nonprofit relies heavily on the barbecue — its only fundraiser of the year — and held a drive-thru version in 2020 and 2021.
Even in a takeout form, the event helped keep the gates open at the center as the number of men, women and, occasionally, children has risen sharply.
"Unlike other barbecues in town, we receive no federal, state, local or diocesan funding," said Deborah Leary, the center's executive director. "Last year we served about 150 people two hot meals daily. Today, the number is closer to 250. There are more people on the street and our number of visitors has jumped dramatically."
Since the barbecue fundraiser was created nine years ago, it has taken in $700,000. Over the years, the money has been used to update the center's roof and fencing, improve its industrial kitchen, and install showers.
St. Vincent de Paul opened its doors in 1954, feeding the most vulnerable in our midst. They have received clothing, have access to restrooms and showers, as well as social services, mail and bus tickets.
Early in the COVID pandemic, donations to the facility like food and styrofoam containers increased, but have slowed.
"Our need is year round. Because of the current economic climate, we are giving out a lot of food baskets," Leary added. "But we also need items like men's socks, Smart & Final, Amazon, and Walmart gift cards, and of course, we can always use volunteers."
Guests will have the option of dining in or taking out a chicken or steak dinner with all the traditional sides. Because of the rising cost of everything from steaks to seasoning, the ticket price has risen to $50 but remains cheaper than other similar events locally.
Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at the center, 316 Baker Street, at the thrift store next door, or by calling 661-809-2491.
Lisa Kimble is a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center and a member of its annual barbecue committee.