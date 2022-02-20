Got room for another chicken sandwich, Bakersfield?

Los Angeles restaurant franchisor Shawn Lalehzarian has a hunch Bakersfield could really go for a spicy fried chicken sandwich.
He may be right, judging by how many spicy chicken joints have opened in town the last few years, like Angry Chickz, Baba's Hot Chicken, Bok Bok and The Chicken Shack. That's not even counting Raising Cane's or spicy sandwich debuts at fast-food places such Jack in the Box and Popeye's.
The issue for Lalehzarian is, who’s ready to plunk down $365,000 in hopes Bakersfield doesn’t already have its fill of spicy fried chicken?
It's the kind of question that arises from time to time as entrepreneurs try to feed demand for the latest eating sensation. Think frozen yogurt, custom pizza and boba. Consumers like to try something new, and they'll come back if it ends up hitting the spot.
Downtown restaurateur Shawna Haddad Byers sees it like this: The sum Lalehzarian asks is reasonable, and though trends can turn on you, there's always room for good food. Plus, a cluster of similar businesses has a way of feeding off itself, she said.
Her advice is for would-be franchisees to do their homework.
"It's all about timing," said Haddad Byers, founder of a string of successful restaurants, most recently including Two Goats & the Goose, "and it's up to the business (people) to do their due diligence and find out if they're at the head of the parade, the middle of the parade or behind the parade."
Lalehzarian got approval in December to launch his franchise, Red Chickz. So far no one has spoken up for a location in Bakersfield, he said, but talks are on for a restaurant in Fresno, among others, to join the one in downtown Los Angeles and another opening next month in Culver City. He predicted surpassing his goal of 85 deals in 18 months.
Red Chickz isn't your typical Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich place, Lalehzarian said. The menu includes novel items like chipotle hot chicken, hot chicken with French toast and hot chicken tacos.
On the other hand, the Iranian immigrant said you can hardly get a more authentic Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich than his. A couple of years ago, he spent two weeks in Nashville asking everyone from the hotel bellman to his Uber drivers if they knew how to spice and fry the chicken just right.
"A couple of these folks, they invited us to their home and showed us from scratch how to make it," he said.
Having visited Bakersfield for a couple of nights three to four months ago, he said there does appear to be market demand in Bakersfield. "It's just (about how) to find the right franchisee who can operate it in that area."
Indeed, a look around town during lunchtime Thursday suggested local demand does exist. Supply, too.
People came and went at hot chicken sandwich places on the city's west side. Several said they're down for trying a new one.
Uriel Alvarez, having a spicy sandwich close to noon at Baba's Hot Chicken on California Avenue, said he thinks Bakersfield could do with another Nashville-style chicken sandwich place. His companion, Andy Chacon, said the same, though instead of the chicken places being concentrated west of Highway 99, "it needs to be spread out."
At Angry Chickz along Gosford Road, diner Jason Dunbar took the view that businesses try harder when customers have options.
"Competition is always good," he said.
Closer to the door at Angry Chickz, Joaquin Gonzalez made a few suggestions after mopping perspiration from his face while enjoying a very spicy sandwich.
Any incoming franchisee might want to provide more tables than the Angry Chickz had Thursday, Gonzalez said, and the owner might want to introduce more modern decor than the sports murals he motioned to nearby. He added that Lalehzarian's idea for chipotle hot chicken sounds good.
Over at The Chicken Shack off Calloway Drive, Dan Gonzalez, a captain with the Kern County Fire Department, was waiting with some of his crew to pick up orders to go when he agreed to share his view on the prospects facing any similar restaurant arriving in town.
Though not a big fan of super-spicy chicken sandwiches, Gonzalez said he and the guys he works with would likely give any new place a shot. Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches may be a fad, he added, but it doesn't look to him like the Bakersfield market has reached saturation.
He only cautioned that any incoming franchisee offer something out of the ordinary.
"If you want a fried chicken sandwich," Gonzalez said, "you can get that anywhere."