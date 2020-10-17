BA Happy Hour To-Go

Black Angus Steakhouse is offering a Happy Hour To-Go Pack for $29.99, perfect for watching the game or movie night.

 Courtesy of Black Angus Steakhouse

Many restaurants have returned to indoor dining but if you're still enjoying happy hour at home, Black Angus Steakhouse has a deal for you.

Along with its standard takeout menu, the steakhouse is offering a Happy Hour To-Go Pack. For $29.99, you receive loaded potato skins, three cheese garlic bread, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini and a steak quesadilla. Wash those down with the option of a bottle of house wine (Canyon Road cabernet or Century Cellar chardonnay) or a four-pack of beer (Budweiser, Corona Extra or Michelob Ultra).

For $5, upgrade the beverage to signature batch cocktails with options like strawberry lemonade drop and the gold strike margarita, which serve six to seven people; or Daou Cabernet sauvignon ($23) or Kendall Jackson chardonnay ($17).

If you'd rather have a more traditional dinner, Black Angus is also offering a lobster, steak and shrimp trio featuring cold-water Atlantic lobster tail and crispy shrimp along with two sides and sweet molasses bread. Price varies by the steak selected: 6-ounce Angus beef wrangler steak, $21.99; 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon, $29.99; or 12-ounce rib-eye, $30.99. The offer will be available through Jan. 4.

The pack is available for takeout via online ordering at blackangus.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 324-0814.

Black Angus Steakhouse is at 3601 Rosedale Highway.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.