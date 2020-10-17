Many restaurants have returned to indoor dining but if you're still enjoying happy hour at home, Black Angus Steakhouse has a deal for you.
Along with its standard takeout menu, the steakhouse is offering a Happy Hour To-Go Pack. For $29.99, you receive loaded potato skins, three cheese garlic bread, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini and a steak quesadilla. Wash those down with the option of a bottle of house wine (Canyon Road cabernet or Century Cellar chardonnay) or a four-pack of beer (Budweiser, Corona Extra or Michelob Ultra).
For $5, upgrade the beverage to signature batch cocktails with options like strawberry lemonade drop and the gold strike margarita, which serve six to seven people; or Daou Cabernet sauvignon ($23) or Kendall Jackson chardonnay ($17).
If you'd rather have a more traditional dinner, Black Angus is also offering a lobster, steak and shrimp trio featuring cold-water Atlantic lobster tail and crispy shrimp along with two sides and sweet molasses bread. Price varies by the steak selected: 6-ounce Angus beef wrangler steak, $21.99; 6-ounce center-cut filet mignon, $29.99; or 12-ounce rib-eye, $30.99. The offer will be available through Jan. 4.
The pack is available for takeout via online ordering at blackangus.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 324-0814.
Black Angus Steakhouse is at 3601 Rosedale Highway.