Get your fill at Food Truck Night

Those looking to get out and enjoy the finally favorable spring weather can head to the Kern County Fairgrounds for its monthly Food Truck Night.
The event, which began in January, has offered a mix of local food trucks and businesses that rotate each month.
Six vendors who have taken part in previous nights will be joined by a number of new participants.
Small business and event cheerleader Howie's Micheladas will sell crazy agua fresca cups as well as chamoy gummies and michelada cups, which can be paired with the beers sold by the Friends of the Kern County Fair at the event.
La Margherita by Zepeda's will serve up stone-fire pizzas while Filipino food truck Sarap is expected to offer favorites like pancit (noodle dish), barbecue skewers, lumpia and chicken adobo.
Fellow returning vendor Poppi's Pastrami & More will dish out its pastrami, deep-pit beef and slow-cooked chicken in sandwiches, nachos and the Poppi bowl, which includes garlic rice pilaf topped with your meat of choice, homemade barbecue sauce or homemade salsa, and chipotle mayo, served with a soft potato roll.
Indulge your sweet tooth with fresh-fried mini doughnuts from Frenchies Mini Donuts, which also sells funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos.
Keep the fun going with caffeinated drinks courtesy of Western Woodlands Espresso Bar Co.
New this month is The Goose, from the owners of former local restaurant Goose Loonies. The vendor's menu was not available as of press time.
Also new to the event are Pupusas La Salvadoreña, offering griddle corn cakes stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetarian options; Tacos Chewi, serving Mexican favorites as well as baked potatoes, chile relleno burritos, quesabirria and more; and Tailored Burgers, with a menu of authentic Indian fusion burgers and sandwiches.
Admission and parking are free for these nights, which are held on the third Thursday of the month.
