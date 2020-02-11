Expectations are high and the clock’s ticking on Valentine’s Day. Here’s a look at what you can still do on deadline for your dearest, mostly aiming for the heart by way of the stomach.
All offers are available Friday unless otherwise noted.
Shots Through The Heart & Brews To Blame: Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery has teamed with JTL Live for this Valentine's weekend event. During a one-hour tasting (8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday), guests can sample a number of beers from different breweries and cocktails featuring Plush Vodka as well as appetizers. A DJ will spin music suitable for lovers, singles and everyone in between through the evening. Tasting is $25, with tickets at eventbrite.com. 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 955 Oak St.
Tiki-Ko: The downtown bar is delivering a touch of romance with its Conversation Hearts cocktails. On the menu this week are Rye Not? (rye whiskey, Cherry Heering, simple syrup, chocolate bitters, champagne and rosebuds and petals); Bee Mine (Denizen rum, honey syrup, coconut cream, and fresh lime juice); and the No Guey (mezcal, falernum, grapefruit and lime juice, simple and cinnamon syrup and soda water). Tiki-Ko will also celebrate Galentine's Day on Thursday by snapping a Polaroid of you and your "insignificant other" for a souvenir card. 1919 K St.
Valentine's Beer and Cheese Pairing: Locale Farm to Table has partnered with new downtown spot 2nd Phase Brewing for a beer and cheese pairing. For $32, enjoy two 12-ounce beers with a cheese plate from Locale from 3 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, 1004 19th St. For those who can't wait, Locale will also be offering samples of the brewery's beer and have cheese boards to purchase from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the restaurant, 1727 18th St.
Valentine's Treats & Wine Pairing: Wine Me Up! has teamed with Cornerstone Bakery for a pre-holiday treat of Valentine's baked goods paired with wines. Cost is $25; tickets must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 3900 Coffee Road Suite 2
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse: The restaurant is offering a Valentine's deal now through Sunday. Diners can choose an entree of feta-crusted salmon, New York strip steak with portabella cream sauce or chicken saltimbocca for $35, or splurge on New York strip steak with lobster tail, filet mignon with lobster tail or prime rib with lobster tail for $60. All entrees come with choice of soup or salad (Caesar or tableside salad bar), fresh baked bread, two side dishes and a dessert. 3580 Rosedale Highway
Outback Steakhouse: Available now through Saturday, diners can share a bloomin' onion, then enjoy two salads and two entrees (9-ounce sirloin, 7-ounce salmon or 6-ounce filet mignon) along with a slice of cheesecake to share. Cost is $25.50 per person ($29 if you opt for the filet). 5051 Stockdale Highway
Red Lobster: All those "Friends" fans out there wanting to celebrate their "lobster" can celebrate by ordering the chain's beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits with a special package. Starting Monday, customers could give their “cheddar bae” the gift of a half-dozen biscuits to go presented in a custom, heart-shaped box. The offer is available by ordering through redlobster.com for pickup or delivery with $1 additional charge for the heart box. 8180 Rosedale Highway
Olive Garden: As previously reported, the Italian chain restaurant is again offering its breadstick bouquet starting Thursday. Diners can order the Valentine’s Day To Go Dinner for Two ($34.99), which includes two individual soups or salads, breadsticks and choice of dipping sauce (Alfredo or five cheese marinara), shareable entree for two (five cheese ziti al forno or chicken Alfredo) and choice of a dessert (black tie mousse cake or tiramisu). The dinner includes a breadstick bouquet wrapper and a brand-new chocolate mint box for your after dinner mints, while supplies last. If you want to make it a real DIY project, download the boxes here at Olive Garden’s website. 1701 New Stine Road
BJ's Brewhouse and Restaurant: Sometimes the joy is in the delayed gratification. If you dine at this northwest spot this weekend (Friday through Sunday), you will receive a coupon for a free Pizookie that can be used Feb. 20 through March 31. Gives you a reason to dine out again — especially if this holiday meal doesn't go as planned. A minimum food purchase of $9.95 is required, and the coupon is not valid on the Pizookie trio or Pizookie party platter. 10750 Stockdale Highway
Tahoe Joe's: On Friday and Saturday, enjoy dinner for two for $99 with a shared appetizer, two entrees of a 9-ounce filet and wood-grilled lobster tail, served with Blue Lake green beans and choice of side along with soup or salad. The deal also includes a bottle of Sycamore Lane cabernet, chardonnay or merlot and dessert to share. 9000 Ming Ave.
California Pizza Kitchen: The chain is back with its Sweet Deal for Two, offering a shared appetizer (spinach artichoke dip, shaved mushroom and spinach flatbread or white corn guacamole and chips) along with two entrees (from a limited selection of full-sized salads, pizzas and pastas) and a shared dessert (red velvet cake, key lime pie or butter cake) for $35. Wine for two can be added for $12. Diners can also order any pizza on a special heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge. Any guests who dine-in anytime through Saturday will receive a special card to redeem for a buy one, get one free offer during a return visit and be eligible to enter a one-of-a-kind California Wine Country sweepstakes, featuring a romantic two-night stay in Sonoma, an afternoon with the winemaker at Truett Hurst Winery and dinner for two with wine pairings at Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen. 10150 Stockdale Highway
Heart-shaped pizzas: Nothing says "I love you" like hot pizza and some spots are again upping the ante this holiday with heart-shaped pies. Rusty's Pizza, Mountain Mike's Pizza and Papa Murphy's are already selling the themed pies, Me-n-Ed's will have them through Saturday, and Hungry Howie's will serve them Thursday and Friday for $6.99. Now through Saturday, Papa John's will offer an $11 heart-shaped pizza with the code "VALENTINE." Add dessert with "BEMINE," offering a combo of one heart-shaped pizza and a double chocolate chip brownie for $16.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches: Treat your valentine to a $6 sandwich at either location this weekend. To redeem the discount, show the cashier the Valentine's graphic that Ike's will post on its Instagram on Friday. 9000 Ming Ave Suite H4; 2701 Ming Ave., Suite F4
PizzaRev: Speaking of dining deals, the fast-casual pizza chain is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all pizzas, salads and calzones Thursday through Saturday. 10500 Stockdale Highway, 5419 Gosford Road #100
Guild House: The volunteer-run restaurant is offering a multi-course dinner with wines along with live violin music. Cost is $100 per person (tax and tip included). Proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health. Make reservations by calling 399-0344 or at guildhousebakersfield.org/calendar. 6 p.m. Friday, 1905 18th St.
All Seated in a Barn: The local equine rescue is hosting the Will You Be Mine Wine Dinner, with four wines from Ledge Winery paired with a three-course meal by chef Meir Brown. (Vegetarian and vegan options available upon request.) Cost is $150 per person with reservations available at allseatedinabarn.com. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, 10112 Shellabarger Road.
The Kitchen: The downtown demonstration kitchen and venue is offering a special menu by chef and co-owner Richard Yoshimura. Cost is $78 per person with an optional wine pairing by sommelier and co-owner Jeramy Brown for $50 per person. Make reservations by calling 827-7811 or email info@thekitchenbakersfield.com. 6:30 p.m. Thursday or Saturday (sold out for Friday), 1317 20th St.
Sonder: The northwest restaurant has two nights of food and drink specials and music by San Diego recording artist Kyle Phelan. The menu will feature special additions such as Redhouse beef hanger steaks, a brand-new scallop dish, seasonal crudités, a chocolate ganache dessert and drink specials. Call 247-0000 for reservations. Friday and Saturday, Sonder, 9500 Brimhall Road Suite 100.
Padre Hotel: Executive chef Chris Sayre crafted a five-course meal with entree options of petite filet mignon, Autonomy Farms roast chicken roulade or grilled portobello mushroom. Cost is $75 per person with an optional wine pairing for $45. Make reservations by calling 427-4900. 6 or 8 p.m. Friday, Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.
Petroleum Club: The restaurant with the best view of Bakersfield is serving a three-course dinner with entree options of Wagyu Manhattan steak, halibut, Colorado lamb or za’atar-spiced roasted carrot. The evening also includes live music and a complimentary bottle of house wine, champagne or sparkling cider. Cost is $199 per couple, $179 for club members and guests; does not include service charge and taxes. Call 324-6561 or visit thepetroleumclub.com/valentines-dinner for reservations. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Petroleum Club, 5060 California Ave., 12th floor
The Crest Bar & Grill: Prime rib dinner for two ($49.95) includes entrees of 8-ounce certified Angus prime rib with two house-made sides, along with a choice of either an appetizer or dessert. Substitute halibut for prime rib ($5 fee per plate). Call 833-9998 for reservations. 5025 Wible Road
Pelezzio of Love: Dinner with your choice of tri-tip, chicken or shrimp pasta. Music and dancing will follow. Cost is $75, $150 per couple or $250 for four. Tickets available at casaroyalbanquethall.com/valentines-day-dinner-tickets. 6 p.m. Friday, Pelezzio, 1901 Chester Ave.
