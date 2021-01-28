If this weather has you craving comfort foods, the Kern County Fair has some fried, sweet and spicy offerings for its second weekend of the Fair Food Drive-Thru.
This weekend brings the vendors from last week, including The Sleek Greek, Sharky's and Old West Cinnamon Rolls, as well as new addition Noel's Foods, which will bring Mexican food to the mix.
The South P Street parking lot across the street from the fairgrounds is again hosting the event. Just look for the line of cars.
For the full menu, visit kerncountyfair.com/events/2021/fair-food-drive-thru2 but here are some highlights:
Noel's Foods: Pick up a trio box of carne asada tacos ($10), nachos ($8, $10 with chili), churros ($4) and horchata ($5)
Sharky's: Seafood options like lobster fries ($15, $19 for a bucket), popcorn shrimp ($15, comes with fries) and fish and chips ($15)
The Sleek Greek: The secret is in the sauce — spoiler: tzatziki — which is on the gyros ($12 for traditional, chicken or falafel) and Greek ($10) and "dirty" fries ($14), both of which also come with feta cheese (dirty also has a choice of chicken or gyro meat on top)
Old West Cinnamon Rolls: Individual rolls ($5-$7) can be topped with nuts or cherries; take some home to the family with the six pack ($25-$35)
Dynamite Kettle Corn: Choose from kettle ($7) or caramel corn ($8) — or get both
Big Bubba's Bad BBQ: Meat your match with ribs, tri-tip sandwiches and giant turkey legs ($15 each) as well as corn in a cup ($5)
Rocket Dog: Offering regular ($6) and giant corn dogs ($11) and candy or caramel apples ($5-$6)
Sweet Cheeks: True fried fair fare with a variety of funnel cakes ($9-$12) and deep-fried Oreos ($8 for five)
The Fair Food Drive-Thru runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Sunday at the South P Street parking lot of the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.