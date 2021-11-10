Fourth local Dutch Bros opening Friday on Panama Lane

It's a double rainbro times two with the news that Dutch Bros Coffee will open its fourth Bakersfield location on Friday.
The shop at 2915 Panama Lane will serve all the specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee and the exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink for which the chain is known. It also has a secret menu with beverages such as the double rainbro (strawberry, peach and coconut syrups mixed with a can of Rebel energy drink) and the dirty caterpillar (caramel apple smoothie with green apple and caramel, topped with a drizzle of caramel).
"As we continue to grow in Bakersfield, so does our love for this city," Troy Ericson, local operator of Dutch Bros Bakersfield, said in a news release. "We love being part of this community and can't wait to see everyone at our newest shop!"
This new location joins the three others in town at 2901 Calloway Drive, 3302 California Ave. and 1517 Columbus St.
Dutch Bros Coffee will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Regular operating hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
