First-ever Mediterranean Spring Food Festival set for Saturday

Spring is a time of renewal, even more so this year with new or returning community activities. Hot off the grill this year is the Mediterranean Spring Food Festival, being held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Although this first-ever event is being held at St. George, the home of the long-running Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, the organizer is Virgin Mary Life-Giving Spring Antiochian Orthodox Church, which recently reopened in town.
"St. George has been a big help for us," said Dan Andrews, who is a member of both churches and helping organize the event. "They allowed us to use their email contact list (to send blasts) and are graciously allowing us to use their facility. It's the bigger church helping the smaller church."
Both churches are Eastern Orthodox but fall under different national archdioceses with their own leadership. Metropolitan Joseph assigned Very Rev. Paul Marji as parish priest of the local Antiochian church, which began services in October.
The community has been in existence since 2011, holding services at St. George, St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church and Seventh-day Adventist Church before signing a lease on its current location in the shopping center just west of Ming and Ashe roads in 2017.
Along with a fun day out, the festival will offer attendees a chance to learn more about the local church, which includes members of Jordanian, Syrian, Egyptian, Palestinian and Lebanese descent.
The festival menu will reflect some of that diversity.
"It will be a little different flavor of food for those who have been to the Greek festival in the past, " Andrews said. "We're offering foods that if they go to Mediterranean restaurants they'll know."
There will be beef and chicken kebabs and kofta (beef patties mixed with parsley and onions and spices) served at the barbecue booth. Those will be available a la carte or as a plate with hummus, salad and rice.
For vegetarians there will be cheese pies and spinach pies similar to the spanakopita and tiropita of the Greek event as well as falafel sandwiches.
Organizers were finalizing a partnership with local restaurant Flame and Skewers to offer chicken shawarma sandwiches, with the meat cut fresh off the spit at its booth.
The congregation's teenagers will be helping out selling hamburgers and hot dogs for children and less-adventurous diners.
And there will be pastries of course. Warbat, which could be considered a cousin of baklava, stuffs its phyllo dough with custard. Also on the menu are mamool, shortbread that is filled with dates, walnuts or pistachios.
There will also be a bar serving beer and wine, as well as a hookah lounge. Guests can purchase a kit, which includes a mouth tip for the pipe, and they can be walked through the process of smoking from the pipes that use hot coals to burn the tobacco.
Andrews mentioned there will be designated smoking and nonsmoking areas in the park for guests.
For the children, there will be face painting and Kona Ice will sell its shaved ice.
Father Marji will lead church tours on Saturday at St. George offering more information about the smaller church.
Andrews said, "He'll have brochures on the Orthodox church, how the church started, the beginning of Christ’s ministry and how the church has maintained its Eastern roots."
Entertainment will be provided by Mishel Aslan, a singer who will perform from 2 to 5 p.m., and Ramez Al Daoud and keyboardist Burhan Ayoub from 5 to 11 p.m.
DJ Nidal Mazahreh will play international music during the rest of the day.
Andrews said they hope to make this an annual spring event that can one day be held at the church's own permanent home.
"The long-term plan to have our own facility like St. George has. It just takes time. Once we get more members, more stewardship."