Firehouse Subs offers deal for First Responders Day

Friday is National First Responders Day, a time to honor those who bravely serve their communities.
As a show of thanks, Firehouse Subs has a special dining deal for these honored individuals.
First responders who come into the restaurant tomorrow can receive a free medium sub with any purchase.
This offer extends to firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs who are in uniform or can show valid ID.
It applies to the entire menu of sandwiches, including the new prime rib steak sub, which features sliced prime rib steak that is seared and slow-cooked for up to 12 hours, caramelized onions, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and a house-made garlic mayo all on a toasted sub roll.
The creation highlights the meat cooked via the sous vide method in Firehouse's custom steamers. It is a collaboration between chef Jay Miller, Firehouse Subs director of product development, and Gerard Bertholon, a Michelin star-trained chef and chief strategy officer of Cuisine Solutions, the global leader in the innovative cooking method.
Along with the special offer for first responders, the chain also donates a portion of every purchase to aid the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and its mission to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders. The foundation has granted nearly $20,000 in Bakersfield, according to a news release.
Firehouse Subs is located at 3700 California Ave., Suite 300.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
