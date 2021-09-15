Fired up for Embers & Ash dining experience headed to Kernville

Dining outdoors with a view of the Kern River might bring to mind hot dogs, maybe a pot of beans over an open fire. Well, leave those expectations at the campground and prepare for Embers & Ash, a rustic fine dining experience coming to the Kern River House on Oct. 1 and 2.
The project is the brainchild of Los Angeles-based chef Chris Binotto, who was inspired to combine his love of cooking, camping and outdoor adventures.
"Over the past four or five years, me and a friend of mine, we do a lot of camping trips, outdoor adventuring," Binotto said. "A couple of chefs out on cooking trips, we started cooking right on the fire. We were having fun and grew this passion for live-fire cooking through trips like that."
Binotto, hailing from Detroit, is not classically trained but worked under notable chefs including "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto and Graham Elliott. He also helped bring Beetle House, a Tim Burton-themed restaurant concept, from New York to Hollywood, open Electric Pussycat, an Austin Powers-themed bar, and flesh out other concept locations.
When the pandemic hit last year, he had to close four restaurants across the country. Unable to work, he got antsy.
"Chefs are creative people. We have to keep moving. Four months into lockdown, I decided to take this passion project of mine and make it a reality."
Launching in November, Embers & Ash began offering outdoor dining experiences in a variety of locations including the orchard of Avila and Sons Farms in Hanford, the beach in Malibu and Jackrabbit’s Lair, a pop-up supper club at a private outdoor location in Eagle Rock.
Unlike other farm-to-table events, Embers & Ash's culinary magicians do not hide behind the screen but are right in the middle of things.
"I get to interact with the guests, see their expressions eating the food. The kitchen is where the action is at. In this case, the kitchen is just an open fire."
Most people's previous experiences with open-fire cooking have not led to an eight-course meal, but Embers & Ash is about defying expectations.
"We're elevating the cuisine to another entirely different level. ... We're preparing this in a rustic manner but the plating is elegant, service is very fine dining. That's what steps us up."
Binotto, along with fellow chefs Wendy Zeng, Josh Lozano, Aaron Alterman and Jack Hotchkin, have a feast planned for the Kernville event.
The menu is a mix of land and sea with coal-roasted trout with passion fruit beurre blanc, smoked trout roe and kale, and tomahawk rib-eye with coal-roasted sweet potatoes, truffle butter and tarragon chimichurri.
Anyone who has fished the Kern River will appreciate the course of "chorizo n crawdads," featuring the crustacean prepared Cajun style with smoked fennel, bell peppers, Spanish chorizo, beurre blanc and black garlic crostini.
Dessert will be a wood custard praline paste coal brulee, but guests with a sweet tooth can enjoy another treat.
"We offer these little goodie bags in these 1950s lunch tins (after dinner) ... It has a sneaky s'mores kit. You get graham crackers, chocolate, a marshmallow, and you're invited to come by the fire and cook yourself some s'mores."
The "survival kit," as it is branded, will also come with samples of Rio Bravo Ranch Olive Oil, The Spirit Guild's gin and vodka, and Kern Roasting Co. coffee.
Binotto said another element of these events is being able to partner with local brands to highlight their products. The Spirit Guild, which uses clementines from Rio Bravo Ranch in its spirits, will also take part in the event, offering cocktails. (Guests are also invited to bring their own wine to enjoy with the meal.)
Focusing on local connections is also how he found the venue, the Kern River House, which is an Airbnb with multiple rental options and a large outdoor space to accommodate the event.
Like Binotto, Carol Cervera and her husband, Rod, fell in love with the Kern River Valley, thanks to Rod's love of fly-fishing. The Southern California couple decided to set down some roots, purchasing a vacation home in Kernville that later became a base of operations for the pair during the shutdown.
Getting to spend more time in the community, they decided to purchase the property next door and turn it into an Airbnb, providing a place for other visitors to enjoy all the Kern River Valley has to offer.
Carol Cervera said it was Binotto's desire to connect with businesses in the area that convinced them to partner for the event.
"We live next door at the house it's being held at," she said. "I'm very excited about the event. I want to see how it's all going to happen."
Binotto is also excited to see how his guests enjoy the experience.
"We are trying to appeal to the city folk who want to get out and experience a weekend away. We're taking them out somewhere that they've never been, exposing them to these amazing beautiful areas and to these local brands."
"This is not just a dinner, it’s a culinary adventure."