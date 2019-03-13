While pi is a mathematical constant, the only constant for some of us is pie — and our desire to consume it. In honor of Pi Day (3/14) Thursday, here are some deals and tasty pie options to celebrate.
Blaze Pizza is leading the charge for Pi Day, offering a discount deal for the sixth year in a row. On Thursday, diners can build their own pie for just $3.14, but the reward must be redeemed using Blaze's mobile app. There are three Blaze locations in town: 3900 California Ave., 3111 Ming Ave #460 (at Valley Plaza Mall) and 310 Coffee Road.
Those visiting the California Avenue location can take advantage of a "pi"-in-the-sky deal: Creamistry (3900 California Ave., #200) is offering a buy one ice cream, get the second for $1. The deal is valid on regular, medium and large ice cream and regular-sized creations only. It's a lot easier to wait in a line for discount pizza if you're enjoying fresh-made ice cream with a friend.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave. and 2631 Oswell St.): Enjoy a free slice of pie with purchase of an adult entree with the coupon at mariecallenders.com/coupon-piday.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Make your friends green with envy by ordering a slice of its Key lime pie for $3.14 (pre-tax). The deal is valid for dine-in and takeout.
Hungry Howie's (multiple locations): The pizza chain was so excited to celebrate the mathematical constant of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, it kicked off its deal earlier this week. Now through Thursday, diners can get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with purchase of any bread item. The deal is carryout only; use the code "19PI" to save.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, Suite 300; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 103): Sign up for marketing emails from the fast-casual pizza chain and receive a coupon good for a $3.14 pizza when you buy one pie at regular price. This deal is only available on National Pi Day.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Receive a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 (tax and gratuity not included). Offer only good for dine-in orders and cannot be combined with any other deals.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): The plant-based shop was taking preorders for its gluten-free, plant-based apple and mixed berry pies. Although most of the pies are probably spoken for, it never hurts to check on the big day to see if it's your lucky day.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): Although there are no discounts to be had here, the coffeehouse deserves an honorary mention for its sublime pie offerings. Through its partnership with The Pie Hole, a Southern California chain, Cafe Smitten is able to offer a selection of tasty pies that give other Bakersfield options a run for their money. Current flavors are earl grey tea, Mom's apple crumble, Mexican chocolate, matcha green tea and banana cream.
