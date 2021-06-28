Filipino fast food chain Jollibee opening in Bakersfield Wednesday

Get ready to spread the Chickenjoy this week when Jollibee opens its new Bakersfield location on Wednesday.
Jollibee opens at 9 a.m. at 5520 Stockdale Highway, in the former site of a Carl's Jr.
The Filipino fast-food chain is known for Chickenjoy, its "crunchylicious," hand-breaded fried chicken, along with Jolly spaghetti with ham and hot dogs, palabok (noodles topped with shrimp and egg), yumburgers and its signature peach mango pie.
"We are excited to bring our delicious menu offerings to our loyal fans and curious new customers who live, work and play in this beautiful city," Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands, said in a news release. "California is where we first opened our doors in America more than two decades ago, and we look forward to continue building our presence here, especially within the Central California region."
Bakersfield loves a drive-thru and hungry drivers discouraged by lines at Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out down the street will have a new option at Jollibee, which will serve customers through its drive-thru service as well as to-go pickup. (No indoor dining will be offered.)
Customers can use Jollibee's new seamless ordering smartphone app, the jollibeeusa.com website or the DoorDash delivery platform to order and pay ahead.
This is the second Jollibee in Kern County — a Delano location opened in December — and marks the brand's 25th store in California, and its 51st store in the U.S.
California is home to more Jollibee locations than any other state; a Torrance store also opens this week and additional store locations are slated to open in downtown Los Angeles, Ontario and Alhambra later this year.
The Bakersfield store at 5520 Stockdale Highway will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit jollibeeusa.com.