This is the last weekend you can indulge in the 2020 version of fair food. Check out your options below.
Boy Scouts Southern Sierra Council baked potatoes: Pick up your loaded baked potatoes from the Scouts, who will hold potato booths at two locations Friday and Saturday.
Booths will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday outside The Bridge Church, 12225 Stockdale Highway; and Heidi’s Deli, 2900 Calloway Drive.
Options include the Boy Scout baked potato ($6), with butter; The Works ($9), with chili, cheese, sour cream, bacon and green onions; chile verde potato ($8), with chile verde, shredded pork, cilantro and green onions; mac and cheese potato ($8), with mac and cheese and bacon; chili-cheese potato ($7), with chili and cheese sauce; and a giant potato ($10), with choice of either The Works toppings or two substitution toppings.
Order in advance at sscbsa.org or on site during operating hours.
DeMolay corn dogs: The secret is in the batter when it comes to these corn dogs. DeMolay volunteers have set up at Kern County Shrine Club to sell corn dogs and burgers as a drive-thru event.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can order corn dogs ($4), hot link corn dogs ($7), hamburgers ($4), cheeseburgers ($5), Ortega cheeseburgers ($6) and DeMolay burgers ($7), with double meat and double cheese. Bottled water and sodas will also be available for $1.
Customers must preorder but pay with cash or card during pickup, which is at Noble Park at Kern County Shrine Club, 700 S. P St. Orders can be made by calling or texting 563-1167 or calling the club at 831-4476. When making an order, customers should specify a time and day for pickup.
Kern County Fair drive-thru event: From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, hungry folks with time on their hands can drive up for treats in the P Street parking lot across from the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Having checked it out last week, I highly recommend you go as close to opening as possible. Driving up just before 11 a.m. on Friday, we queued up in a line of cars that snaked off South P down Belle Terrace. Prepare to wait; they give you a word scramble with the disposable menu when you drive into the lot but you'll need more to occupy your time. Bring a friend or family member (I went with my mom) or cue up some podcasts or music. The longest part of the line is as you snake up to the ordering stations; after that, a runner makes sure you get your order as quickly as it can be bagged.
The menu includes corn dogs ($6, $10 for a giant one), turkey legs ($15), barbecue pork ribs ($15), tri-tip sandwiches ($15), chicken strips and fries ($15), fries ($6), giant curly fries ($11), corn on the cob ($5), corn in a cup ($7, $8 for Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn) and nachos ($8). Desserts consist of Old West Cinnamon Rolls ($5-$7, $25-$35 for six-packs), candy and caramel apples ($5-$6), cotton candy ($5), churros ($5), kettle or caramel corn ($7) and funnel cakes ($10-$12).
Along with water and soda, available beverages include horchata ($6) and regular or strawberry lemonade ($6, $12 for a bucket or jet pack).
Bakersfield Fair Fix: Now through Sunday, certain eateries are serving their own fair-style dishes as part of an event from American General Media, which puts on the Mac and Cheese Fest and Brunch Fest.
Participating vendors include Cafe Crepes (banana strawberry Nutella crepe), The Fuschian Pizza Sector (muddy butter paneer fries), Mossman's (mozzarella-stuffed onion rings, fish and chips mac 'n' cheese), Ching Yen (egg rolls), Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe (chicken and caramel apple funnel cake waffles), Edible Arrangements (candied apples), Mr. Clamato (octopus, scallop and shrimp on a stick), asada fries (Fresco Mexican Grill), Shake N Buns (rainbow grilled cheese), SoCal Tamal (birria ramen), Countryside (grilled chile verde mac and cheese sandwich), Pork Chop and Bubba's (turkey leg), Sno Shack of Bakersfield (Dole whip and Old West cinnamon rolls), Urricchio's (Italian flag ravioli) and Aunt Mae’s Sweet Tooth (Hot Cheetos toffee).
For more on the Bakersfield Fair Fix, visit facebook.com/fairfoodfix.
Take festival to go
Take a break from the usual takeout this weekend with a trip to the Bakersfield Greek Food Festival. For the next four Saturdays, St. George Greek Orthodox Church will be serving some festival favorites for takeout.
This Saturday, the featured entree is Greek chicken — a half-chicken spiced with lemon and oregano, served with Greek potatoes. For $15, diners receive the chicken along with salad, feta cheese and bread. A gyro can be substituted for any weekly entree in the dinner package throughout the festival. It can also be ordered separately for $7.
Items being sold a la carte range from pastitsio, a Greek-style lasagna($5 or $30 for a quarter-sheet), to savory pastries such as spanakopita (spinach and cheese) and tiropita (cheese), which will be sold for $2 or $5 for three. Dolmades, stuffed grape leaves, will be offered for $2, $5 for three or $15 for a dozen.
Since it wouldn't be a Greek festival without desserts, customers can also order baklava ($3, $15 for six) with or without walnuts; karydopita ($3) a spice walnut cake; melomakarona, honey walnut cookies ($10 for six); kourabiedes, powdered sugar cookies ($10 for six); and koulourakia, tea cookies ($10 for 12).
Upcoming entrees will be boneless leg of lamb with Greek potatoes (Oct. 10), pork souvlaki (shish kabobs) with rice pilaf (Oct. 17) and chicken souvlaki with Greek lemon rice (Oct. 24).
Orders can be made now on the event website bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org for pickup on Saturday at the church, 401 Truxtun Ave.
Sales for the next week's pickup start on the Sunday prior.
Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. on the designated Saturdays. Those coming to pick up their orders can park in the Amtrak lot, then walk to the church's main entrance. Anyone who wants to order on site should enter the church grounds on the west side.
Masks are required at all times and social distancing is expected.
Orders can also be delivered, with delivery handled through Postmates. Orders must be made through the website with the "delivery" option selected. A delivery fee will be calculated and added on by the delivery service.
For the latest updates, check out the festival's website bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org, Facebook page (facebook.com/BakersfieldGreekFoodFestival) or Instagram (@bakersfieldgreekfest).