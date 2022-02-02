Enjoy a very special Valentine's Day with these options

Bakersfield is definitely a last-minute town, but if you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, you need to act now. From dinner reservations to preorders for treats, we've got what you need to know.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.): If dinner and a movie sounds like your perfect date, check out Teppan into your Heart. The downtown spot has teamed with The Teppenyaki Guys food truck for a romantic evening. Dinner will consist of filet mignon, shrimp and lobster for two, served with mixed vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed rice or fried noodles.
The evening will also include your choice of wine (chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir), a berry cream heart-shaped tart from Todorovi Boutique and screening of a romantic comedy at 7 p.m.
Festivities start at 6 p.m. Cost is $110 per couple, who must be 21 or older to attend. Reserve your tickets at eventbrite.com.
Guild House (1905 18th St.): The volunteer-run restaurant will offer Valentine's Day dinner ($100 per person) at 6 p.m. The evening starts with a champagne welcome followed by a multicourse meal beginning with roasted red pepper and mushroom bisque, salad of winter greens and heirloom tomatoes with a cucumber buttermilk dressing, and passion fruit sorbet. Guests can choose from two entrees: broiled beef tenderloin with peppercorn sauce, sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted red potatoes; or seared halibut and Brussels sprouts hash with apple cider pan sauce. All dinners will also include the Guild House's house-made rolls with butter and tuxedo cake with a chocolate-covered strawberry garnish for dessert.
Call Bobbi Scrivner at 661-399-0344 by Feb. 9 to reserve your spot.
Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): The club is open to the public for romantic dinners on Feb. 12 and 14, serving its new dinner menu as well as Valentine's weekend specials. Entertainment will be provided on both nights with guitar and saxophone duo Patrick O’Connell and Paul Perez on Feb. 12 and The Lounge Guy on Feb. 14.
Reservations are available from 4 to 8:30 p.m.. Visit sundalecc.net/valentines to snag your table. Call 661-831-4200 for additional information.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant will offer takeout dinner for two ($179.99) that starts with a shrimp cocktail appetizer, followed by a spring mix salad with feta, red onion, cranberries and a Parmesan balsamic vinaigrette. Entrees are two 7-ounce filets and two lobster tails, served with Parmesan-crusted asparagus and red-skin potatoes. Dessert is a ganache-topped chocolate decadence cake. The meal also include the diners' choice of a bottle of Sextant chardonnay, Simi cabernet sauvignon or Mumm Napa sparkling wine.
The to-go dinner is preorder only while supplies last. Call 661-328-0580 to order.
Those who want to dine in also have options with two tiers of entrees: New York strip steak and lobster tail, filet mignon and lobster tail, or prime rib and lobster tail for $79 per person; or feta-encrusted salmon, Cajun filet mignon with chipotle butter or pecan-encrusted chicken with bearnaise sauce for $45 per person. Each entree comes with a shrimp cocktail appetizer, choice of soup or salad, two side dishes, and choice of dessert.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St.): The Asian fusion restaurant will celebrate all weekend with Valentine's specials in its main dining room as well as a special tasting menu.
Specials include starters of lamb lollipops ($9), honey walnut shrimp ($10) and Thai lobster bisque ($12). Entrees include honey-roasted duck breast ($28), sushi grade steamed lime hamachi ($34) and petit filet mignon pair ($44), 5-ounce filets cooked in a scotch, mushroom, onion and pepper reduction. Dessert options include fried plantains ($9) and a five-layer chocolate cake ($10).
On Feb. 14, the restaurant's Sapphire Room will offer Valentine's Couples Delight ($175 per couple, tax included), a menu of shareable bites starting with a prelude ("surf") of ahi poke, seared jumbo scallops and crab cakes. Act 1 ("turf") consists of lamb lollipop, deluxe pork belly and spicy filet salad. Act 2 (the main event) features honey-roasted duck breast, petit filet, honey walnut jumbo prawns and sushi grade steamed lime hamachi, served with black truffle garlic mashed potatoes, deluxe vegetable medley and drunken noodles. The dessert encore pairs a five-layer chocolate cake with raspberry sorbet and Thai roti (crepes).
A four-course wine pairing can be added to the meal for $20 per person.
Call 661-325-1234 for reservations.
Chef Lino's at the Pour House Bar & Grill (4041 Fruitvale Ave.): Chef Lino Gonzalez continues to bring his fine-dining touch to the Rosedale bar including two holiday dinners on Feb. 12 and 14. The menu will include filet Wellington, lobster tail and other Chef Lino favorites. The evening will also include live music by Mauro Vizcarra.
Seatings are at 5 and 7 p.m. both days. Call 661-589-9300 or email info@cheflinocreates.com for reservations.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): The downtown teaching kitchen and event space is fully booked for its Valentine's Celebration on Feb. 14 but still has space for its pre-holiday dinner on Feb. 13. This four-course menu consists of brown butter scallops with edamame and pickled shallots; minestra maritata (Italian wedding soup); beef bourguignon with pomme puree; and chocolate and passion fruit mousse cake with milk chocolate ganache.
Cost is $79 per person (not including tax and gratuity) with an optional wine pairing is available for $48. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Make reservations at thekitchenbakersfield.com.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 100): The restaurant is serving three dinner for two specials including a 52-ounce tomahawk steak ($140) and 16-ounce Wagyu New York strip loin ($120), both of which will be paired with your choice of a 7-ounce lobster tail or shrimp skewers and asparagus. The steak is also served with twice-baked potato and the strip is served with mushroom risotto. A lava cake with vanilla bean ice cream is also include.
Diners can also opt for an 8-ounce mahi mahi ($38), served with mushroom risotto and asparagus. The full menu will also be available that day.
Seatings are at 5, 7 or 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From Feb. 11 to 14, Black Angus will offer its Valentine’s Day Feast for Two ($110), which includes two 6-ounce filet mignon and two lobster tails with side dishes, one appetizer to share (choice of loaded potato skins, three cheese garlic bread, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini, steak quesadilla, jumbo shrimp cocktail, baked spinach and artichoke dip or original or chipotle-Buffalo chicken tenders), molasses bread, two prosecco splits and choice of dessert (chocolate chip cowboy cookie, New York-style cheesecake, big mountain chocolate fudge cake, spiced carrot cake or chocolate flourless torte).
For an over-the-top romantic dine-in experience, Black Angus will also offer customers the option to add a dozen roses to their reservation.
Along with restaurant dining, customers can order the feast for takeaway or curbside pickup by ordering at blackangus.com. Call 661-324-0814 for more information.
The Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The downtown hot spot will serve a five-course Valentine's dinner ($95 per person) with an optional wine pairing from Feb. 11 to 14. The menu consists of lobster ravioli; Brie en croute, with date and walnut jam, local honey and house-made crackers; choice of corn and crab bisque or carrot salad, with heirloom carrots, kale, marcona almonds and orange ginger vinaigrette; entree choice of braised short rib with pomme purée, roasted carrots, grilled hen of the woods mushrooms and charred scallion gremolata, or pan-roasted salmon with grilled polenta, lemon tarragon cream and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. Dessert is a pear tart with red wine-poached pears, Belgian chocolate, orange cardamon chantilly and candied hazelnuts.
Hotel guests who stay during those days can add on champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries for their room. Visit thepadrehotel.com or call 661-427-4900 for dinner and hotel reservations.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): The downtown spot is decorated for the big day and ready for your reservations, which are available from 11 a.m. up until 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Those who wish to dine the weekend before the holiday can still enjoy specials that will include oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and steak and lobster for two to share. The bar will also be prepared with wine specials and themed cocktails like Cupid’s arrow, made with Plush plum vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice and triple sec with a sink of Chambord raspberry liqueur.
On Valentine's Day, Jimmy Gaines and Bobby O will play from 6 to 11 p.m., offering a mix of classics and contemporary danceable favorites. Call 661-322-9910 for reservations.
Krush Bar and Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16): Couples can enjoy a three-course "love-inspired" dinner with a trio of options as well as wine and dessert on Valentine's Day. Music will be provided by Monty Byrom and the Byrom Brothers.
Seatings start at 4 p.m. Cost is $95 per person (not including tax and gratuity). Call 661-304-2636 or 661-829-7090 (after 4 p.m.) to reserve your table,
Cuyama Buckhorn (4923 Primero St. in New Cuyama): If you find road trips romantic, head out to this roadside resort's dinner on Feb. 14. The three-course dinner for two ($155) includes a choice of entree from 3H Cattle Co. top sirloin grilled over red oak, served with whipped potato puree, balsamic glazed asparagus, CB garden herb butter and red wine demi, or artichoke risotto, smoked parmesan, white wine, served with balsamic glazed asparagus and spiced Rancho Gordo chickpeas with chili, onion, brussels sprouts. Dessert is a cast-iron baked strawberry clafoutis and strawberry-white chocolate salad with sweet pistachio dressing.
Those who want to make a weekend of it can book a stay and add the Buckhorn Beloved package that includes a special welcome gift of house-made chocolate truffles rolled in local pistachios and a bottle of bubbly. Visit cuyamabuckhorn.com/happenings/valentines-day or call 661-766-2825 for dinner reservations or to book your stay.