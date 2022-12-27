Enjoy a fine finish to year with dinner options

If you don't want to make too big a night of it, keep it simple with a New Year's Eve dinner.
Flame & Fire (12814 Stockdale Highway): The Brazilian churrasco-style restaurant is open from 2 to 10 p.m. serving a variety of grilled premium cuts of meat along with seasonal salads, Brazilian favorites, lobster tail and a champagne toast. Cost is $99 per person. Call 661-498-7577 for reservations.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): For the final dinner of the year, the teaching kitchen and event space will offer a menu of chef Richard Yoshimura's and manager A.J. David's favorite dishes and wines from the year.
The five-course meal will consist of endive salad with Point Reyes blue cheese, candied walnuts and shaved apples; kabocha squash soup; scallops with truffled polenta; fried rice with miso braised Santa Carota short ribs, fried Ayden's Eggs egg, soy demi glace and pickled onions; and chocolate almond mousse cake with crispy ganache.
Cost is $68 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional fee.
The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and will wrap up in plenty of time to get in more revelry before the new year arrives.
Krush Bar and Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16): Enjoy a New Year's Eve party, Krush style, with a special menu, a "loaded bar" and live music from Mike Montano and the Chili Peppers.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant is offering a holiday deluxe feast for two ($115) with two 6-ounce filet mignon, two lobster tails, four side dishes, an appetizer and a dessert to share, two prosecco splits and molasses bread. A feast for four ($230) will also be available with four steaks and lobster tails, eight side dishes, four splits, appetizer, dessert and bread.
Takeout options include the prime rib family meal ($119.99, serves four), which is available through Dec. 31, consisting of four 8-ounce servings of prime rib with choice of homestyle mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, horseradish, au jus, molasses bread and eight chocolate chip cookies. Prime rib a la carte is available to go in quarter ($149.99, serves six to eight) or half ($279.95, serves 12 to 14) portions. (Note that these preorders must be placed 24 hours in advance.)
Padre Hotel: The downtown hotel (1702 18th St.) will host a party and dancing after its prix fixe dinner at the Belvedere Room.
Dinner includes an amuse bouche of tuna tartar and appetizers of cornmeal-dusted oysters with smoked tomato beurre blanc, a tangerine and pomegranate salad, and wild mushroom bisque.
For the entree, guests can choose from a roasted beef tenderloin with a coffee and black garlic rub, served with braised oxtail, bone marrow potato croquettes, broccoli rabe, demi-glace and gremolata; scallops with seafood risotto, squid ink beurre fondue and Italian salsa verde; or Cornish game hen with apple-sage stuffing, root vegetable hash, Calvados and porcini demi-glace.
Dessert options consist of limoncello pots de creme and a salted caramel chocolate tart with raspberry Chantilly cream and candied hazelnuts.
Call 661-427-4900 for reservations, which are required.
