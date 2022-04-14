Egg-citing dining options abound this Easter

Since we're just a hop, skip and a jump away from Easter, there are a few more dining options and treats to consider.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): The restaurant is offering a prime rib special ($29.95) that includes a a 15-ounce prime rib slow-roasted over four hours, served with au jus, creamy horseradish, choice of two signature sides, choice of soup or salad and your choice of Pizookie.
Black Bear Diner (4102 California Ave.): From Friday through Sunday, the diner is offering a few entrees approved by the Easter Bunny.
Brunch fans can enjoy a salmon Benedict, consisting of poached wild Pacific salmon served on an English muffin with poached eggs and dill Dijon hollandaise sauce. The dish comes with fresh fruit and the guest’s choice of potato.
The slow-cooked prime rib dinner comes with 10 ounces of prime rib carved to order, that is served with au jus, horseradish cream, red skinned mashed potatoes with country gravy, seasonal vegetables, warm cornbread muffin and choice of soup or salad.
For the Easter holiday ham dinner, enjoy 8 ounces of hand-carved ham topped with a citrus honey Dijon glaze, served with red skinned mashed potatoes with country gravy, seasonal vegetables, soup or salad and a warm cornbread muffin.
Similar ham dinners are offered in varying portions: "little less" is 4 ounces, the "cubs" portion is 2 ounces and the family dinner includes 32 ounces and Italian green beans in place of the seasonal vegetables.
The holiday ham and prime rib offerings start at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.
La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream (1317 Niles St.): The local business is again offering its festive pink-and-blue bars that are half cotton candy, half bubble gum for just $15 a dozen. Pick them Friday at the eastside shop (call 661-619-9359, then go in through the alley) or through the weekend at Sno Shack of Bakersfield, 11000 Brimhall Road.
Martin’s Meats and Deli (801 21st St.): Make your Easter meal special with these barbecue packages from this downtown business.
The Easter basket ($100) includes 2 pounds of tri-tip, full rack of ribs, whole chicken, 32 ounces of chili beans, 12 rolls, 16 ounces of salsa
The Easter family meal deal ($50) comes with 1 pound each of tri-tip and deep pit, 16 ounces of both rice and beans, six rolls and 8 ounces of salsa.
Both the basket and the meal also come with an Easter egg with a chance to win a gift card ($50 for the basket, $25 for the meal).
Add-on options include 16 ounces of mild salsa, beans, rice, potato salad or macaroni salad ($5 each); 1 pound of tri-tip or deep-pit beef ($15, feeds three people); or 1 pound of pulled pork ($13).
Call 661-325-4262 to place an order or text 661-742-3611. Be sure to include your name, order, date and pickup time. Preorder and prepay must be completed by 4 p.m. Friday.
Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Olive & Orange Bistro (15701 Highway 178): This northeast gem is serving a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Wallace Kent will perform on keyboards. Guests can also enjoy a Rio Bravo Ranch oil tasting.
Save Mart (9600 Hageman Road): Pick up a dinner for two ($21.99), with an option of three main course (applewood smoked ham, hand-carved turkey breast or Santa Maria tri-tip) and choice of two sides (mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted red potatoes, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts or roasted broccoli medley). A complete ham meal ($59.99) serves six to eight people with a fully cooked ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and brown sugar sweet potatoes. The complete rib roast dinner ($79.99) serves the same number of people with a fully cooked rib roast and the same meal sides.
Customers can also add on a dessert with options including a 9-inch fruit tart ($18.99), 8-inch double-layer lemon bliss cake ($20.99), 8-inch fresh strawberry Boston cream pie ($9.99) and 7-inch fresh triple berry New York-style cheesecake ($16.99).
The easy "heat and eat" meals are also available in the deli or Instacart and Doordash through Easter or while supplies last.
Social House Kitchen & Bar (9440 Hageman Road): Expect a solid brunch selection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, #100): The restaurant will serve its brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as offer bottomless mimosas and a bloody mary bar. Reservations, which are recommended, can be made with OpenTable online.
Other options that we featured previously:
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Children eat for free on Easter with a promotion offering a free entree from the kids' menu with each purchase of an adult entree. Offer only available for dine-in meals for children 12 years or younger. It cannot be combined with any other specials.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch will include a create-your-own omelet and carving stations, traditional breakfast items, fresh fruit and assorted cold salads. Cost is $29.95 for adults. A special buffet ($12.95) is available for children under age 10. Call 661-833-9998, ext. 2, for reservations, which are recommended.
Flame & Fire (12814 Stockdale Highway): The Brazilian churrasco-style restaurant is open from noon to 9 p.m. serving up grilled premium cuts of meat along with mouth-watering Brazilian specialties in its dining room and outdoor patio. Call 661-498-7577 for reservations.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): The downtown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. serving new brunch items as well as holiday favorites including prime rib, filet mignon, rack of lamb and honey-baked ham along with salmon and grilled chicken. Satisfy your sweet tooth with bread pudding, peach cobbler and Chef Jesse's famous loaded brownie. There will also be live music and chilled champagne and cocktails. Call 661-322-9910 for reservations.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The festive menu includes sweet and savory pastries ($4-$6), crab cakes ($24), salmon lox pizza ($14), avocado smash toast ($12), croque madame ($16), strawberries and cream french toast ($12), chilaquiles ($15) with pork shoulder, quiche ($16), and captain crunch chicken and waffles ($18). Ham ($26) and prime rib ($52) entrees are also available. Desserts ($12) consist of a carrot cake trifle and pineapple upside-down cake. Guests can order a mimosa flight ($18) or an assortment of spring libations ($12-$14) including a chili mango margarita, lavender lemonade, summertime spritz, and Padre bloody mary. Brunch will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the open-air Prairie Fire as well as the Belvedere Room. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 661-427-4900.
Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): Easter Sunday Brunch will include classic breakfast items — scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more — as well as stations for made-to-order omelets, salads and "carnivores," which will serve grilled tri-tip, country ham and grilled assorted sausages. Brunch also includes a selection of pastries and unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks. An additional mimosa bar is available for an additional fee. Singer and guitarist Mauro Vizarra will provide music for the event. Cost is $50, $35 for club members and $19 for children 12 and younger; price does not include tax and gratuity. Reservations are available in half-hour increments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sundalecc.net/Easter or by calling 661-324-6561.
Tony's Firehouse Grill & Pizza (10701 Highway 178): Enjoy a buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and take some family photos with the Easter Bunny. Cost is $25 for adults, $12.50 for children 10 and younger. Call 661-366-0129 for reservations.