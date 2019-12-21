Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.