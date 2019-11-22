As everyone gears up for their Thanksgiving meal, Fresco Mexican Grill is asking folks to help out feeding those in need.
Visit either of the Mexican restaurant's locations (1431 California Ave. or 2402 Columbus St.) on Monday and 10 percent from your total will go directly to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.
Through its fundraising, Fresco aims to provide a donation of 500 meals to those in need.
People can also donate directly to the mission at thebrm.org.
