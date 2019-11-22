Fresco

Chow down on a Fresco Mexican Grill's Fresco burrito for a good cause. On Monday, the local chain will donate 10 percent of its receipts to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.

As everyone gears up for their Thanksgiving meal, Fresco Mexican Grill is asking folks to help out feeding those in need.

Visit either of the Mexican restaurant's locations (1431 California Ave. or 2402 Columbus St.) on Monday and 10 percent from your total will go directly to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.

Through its fundraising, Fresco aims to provide a donation of 500 meals to those in need.

People can also donate directly to the mission at thebrm.org.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

