Earn extra credit with pizza deals for teachers

It’s back-to-school time and teachers are putting in the extra hours. So don’t they deserve a treat? A couple of pizza places are offering deals this week to at least take cooking off their to-do list.
Honoring teachers is something close to the heart of Eddie Zepeda, whose wife, Amiee, is an educator.
The owner of Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza wrote in an Instagram post, "I have a wife who is an educator so I know from experience first-hand how hard you work. We would like to thank Bakersfield for all of your support and show our appreciation to teachers."
Zepeda's is offering a free margherita pizza with the purchase of any pizza from now through Sunday. Teachers just need to show their school ID to redeem the offer.
This week's the pizza pop-up will be at 2nd Phase Brewery (1004 19th St.) from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and Thursday; the downtown farmers market (1916 G St.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and the Haggin Oaks market (8800 Ming Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
PizzaRev is treating teachers and students to a discount this week.
They can enjoy a $7 Rev classic pizza or salad now through Saturday by showing their school ID or credentials.
It is one offer per person for orders made in the store and it cannot be combined with any other offer. No substitutions, and crust upgrades and taxes are extra.
The local PizzaRev stores are at 10500 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100; and 5419 Gosford Road, Suite 100. Call ahead (661-664-5810 for Stockdale, 661-654-8996 for Gosford) to confirm participation.
Jewish Deli Night
On Sunday, Chabad of Bakersfield will host its latest pop-up Jewish deli event.
Featuring pastrami and corned beef ordered from New York, orders must be made in advance.
Pastrami or corned beef sandwiches ($18) are piled with a half-pound of the imported deli meat on rye bread. Each comes with a half-sour pickle-slice and side of coleslaw.
You can also opt for a salami or smoked turkey sandwich ($13 each) with the same sides.
All sandwiches can be customized on site at the condiment table featuring lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, mayonnaise and Russian dressing.
Other menu options include chicken matzo ball soup ($4.50 a bowl), potato knish ($3) and chocolate rugelach ($2 for three).
Water and soda will be available ($1.50) as well as Dr. Brown's soda ($2.75) including the unique Cel-Ray flavor.
Pickups begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Chabad Jewish Community Center, 6901 Ming Ave.
Food must be ordered in advance at chabadofbakersfield.com/deliform. All proceeds will benefit the building of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial, which is currently underway at the center.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.