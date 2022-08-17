 Skip to main content
Earn extra credit with pizza deals for teachers

It’s back-to-school time and teachers are putting in the extra hours. So don’t they deserve a treat? A couple of pizza places are offering deals this week to at least take cooking off their to-do list.

Honoring teachers is something close to the heart of Eddie Zepeda, whose wife, Amiee, is an educator.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

