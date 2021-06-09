Dutch Bros to open California Avenue location on Friday

Bakersfield will have another option for coffee on California Avenue starting this Friday with the opening of a second Dutch Bros Coffee.
The new location at 3302 California Ave. revamped a former Burger King, opens at 5 a.m. Friday in time for the morning commute.
This is the 464th shop for the company and the second of three slated for Bakersfield. (One is open at 1517 Columbus St. and another is going up in front of the Firehouse at Calloway Drive and Seabeck Avenue.)
Dutch Bros specializes in hand-crafted Dutch classic coffees, nitro cold brew, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, frosts and freezes.
The chain also has a secret menu with items such as the double rainbro (strawberry, peach and coconut syrups mixed with a can of Rebel energy drink), white coffee cookie (breve with white chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut syrup and white espresso), electric berry green tea (green tea, lime and blue raspberry syrups) and the dirty caterpillar (caramel apple smoothie with green apple and caramel, topped with a drizzle of caramel).
The chain is happy to spread the “Dutch luv” in the community.
"We're stoked to continue to grow in Bakersfield and start making drinks for our new neighbors," said Troy Ericson, operator of Dutch Bros Bakersfield, in a news release. "We can’t wait to meet everyone!"
Dutch Bros Coffee will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Regular operating hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, stay connected on Instagram (@dutchbroscoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/dutchbros), Twitter (@DutchBros) and TikTok (@dutchbroscoffee). Collect rewards using the Dutch Bros app available at dutchbros.com/rewards.