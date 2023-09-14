Enjoy your coffee drinks with an extra shot of compassion on Friday courtesy of Dutch Bros.
Enjoy your coffee drinks with an extra shot of compassion on Friday courtesy of Dutch Bros.
The coffee chain will again partner with CASA of Kern County for its "Buck for Kids Day" fundraiser.
For every drink sold on Friday at Bakersfield locations, Dutch Bros will donate $1 to the nonprofit.
Since 1994, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County has advocated for over 3,560 children in the foster care system. CASA trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children and youth, focused on their safety and well-being in the courts, in schools, and in the community.
Visit kerncasa.org for more information.
Open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, participating Dutch Bros locations are at:
2901 Calloway Drive
1517 Columbus St.
2915 Panama Lane
3302 California Ave.
15 S. Chester Ave.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
