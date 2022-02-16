Dutch Bros opens two more locations in Kern

Dutch Bros certainly is showing its love for Kern County this week, opening two new locations and holding a fundraiser to benefit Golden Empire Gleaners.
The latest Bakersfield shop opened on Valentine's Day at 15 S. Chester Ave.
This central location joins four others in town at 1517 Columbus St., 3302 California Ave., 2901 Calloway Drive and 2915 Panama Lane.
And the chain continues to spread the "Dutch Luv" with the opening of its first Ridgecrest shop at 5 a.m. Thursday at 213 S. China Lake Blvd.
Aiming to give back to the communities it does business in, the chain holds an annual Dutch Luv Day, which this year takes place on Friday.
Started as a canned food drive in 2007, the event has grown with the same focus on providing meals for the community and has raised more than $2.3 million for nonprofits.
In Kern County, the beneficiary will be Golden Empire Gleaners, which will receive $1 from every drink sold on Friday.
On average, a $1 donation helps provide three meals. Last year, Dutch Bros raised $537,983 on Dutch Luv Day, allowing local organizations to serve 1,613,949 meals throughout their communities.
"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we've always been. We’re stoked to kick off this year with our 16th annual Dutch Luv Day," Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee, said in a news release. "We’re so thankful for our crews and customers who show up to make a difference, together."
Dutch Bros is known for its specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee and the exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink.
Its secret menu features beverages such as the double rainbro (strawberry, peach and coconut syrups mixed with a can of Rebel energy drink) and the dirty caterpillar (caramel apple smoothie with green apple and caramel, topped with a drizzle of caramel).
Visit dutchbros.com for more on the chain.