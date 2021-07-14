Dutch Bros Coffee to open Friday on Calloway Drive

“Dutch luv” continues to spread through the community as Dutch Bros Coffee opens its newest location at Calloway Drive on Friday.
The new shop at 2901 Calloway Drive (in front of Firehouse Rosedale Station) is the 474th shop for the chain, which also opened a store last month at 3302 California Ave., joining the first local Dutch Bros at 1517 Columbus St.
According to the Dutch Bros website (dutchbros.com), a fourth location is coming soon to 2915 Panama Lane.
Local operator Troy Ericson shared his excitement in a message similar to his previous one about the California Avenue store.
"We're so grateful for the love the Bakersfield community continues to show us," he said in a news release. "We can't wait to start serving drinks at our newest shop!"
Dutch Bros specializes in hand-crafted Dutch classic coffees, nitro cold brew, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, frosts and freezes.
The chain also has a secret menu with items such as the double rainbro (strawberry, peach and coconut syrups mixed with a can of Rebel energy drink), white coffee cookie (breve with white chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut syrup and white espresso), electric berry green tea (green tea, lime and blue raspberry syrups) and the dirty caterpillar (caramel apple smoothie with green apple and caramel, topped with a drizzle of caramel).
Dutch Bros Coffee will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Regular operating hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, stay connected on Instagram (@dutchbroscoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/dutchbros), Twitter (@DutchBros) and TikTok (@dutchbroscoffee). Collect rewards using the Dutch Bros app available at dutchbros.com/rewards.