Local coffee drinkers will have another contender vying for their business later this summer with the arrival of Bakersfield's first Dutch Bros Coffee in northeast Bakersfield.
Construction is underway for the storefront at 1517 Columbus St., located in a shopping center anchored by a Lowe's Home Improvement.
The Oregon-based chain, which is the nation's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, has nearly 400 locations in eight states in the West, according to its website. The nearest locations are in Fresno.
For more on Dutch Bros Coffee, visit dutchbros.com.
