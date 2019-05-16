Dunkin' is dropping another double-chocolate contender in your morning commute downtown when it opens on 23rd Street Friday.
Starting at 5 a.m., pick up a dozen doughnuts, a Coolatta or just black coffee at the new drive-through shop between 23rd and 24th streets near F Street.
This is the third Dunkin' in Kern County, all owned by franchisee Matt Higgins.
He said the location was perfect for expanding beyond the shops on Allen Road in town and Tucker Road in Tehachapi.
"Twenty-third and 24th are really busy, especially in the morning. That’s what we live on. We looked at six or seven sites. This was the first one that hits both sides."
Construction is still ongoing in the area, something that Higgins hopes customers can overcome.
"Yes, I'm worried that we’re going to survive until they finish," he said with a laugh. "We hope people will still battle traffic to find us. We'll be appreciative."
Helping with the convenience is the drive-through, which Higgins said was key.
"We're big drive-through believers. Southern California is a driving culture," said the Orange County-based businessman. "A lot of people have kids and don't want to get out of their cars. And sometimes it's really hot out."
It will start with hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. although Higgins said they are open to adjusting those based on customer demand.
"We’ll do whatever the customers tell us," he said. "We’ve been receptive to their feedback."
Higgins considers this the soft opening and plans for a grand opening in a couple of months with the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.
If newcomers are looking for something to try or share, they can take advantage of the Dunkin’ Go2s menu that offers two egg and cheese wake-up wrap sandwiches for $2, two bagels with cream cheese spread for $4 or two bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches for $5.
That's in addition to current special items like the power breakfast sandwich, Dunkin’ bowls, Baskin-Robbins ice cream-inspired coffee flavors and signature lattes.
Dunkin' is at 1800 23rd St., Suite D.
