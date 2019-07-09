Break out your cow costumes and mooove on over to Chick-fil-A on Tuesday for a free entree.
The fast food restaurant is giving a free entree to customers who dress up in any cow apparel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cow appreciation day, according to their website.
Customers can either make or buy their cow costumes. Free entrees for cow appreciation day can not be redeemed with the Chick-fil-a app, according to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.