Anybody feel like drinking this weekend? Wherever side your politics fall on, we can all agree a glass of wine sounds good right about now. Luckily, downtown Bakersfield has some options for you on Saturday.
San Rucci Winery will host its second Pop-up Wine Tasting outside The Kitchen on K Street.
The family-run winery, headed by father and son Bill and Anthony Merz, had its first pop-up at the location last month as a test run.
"It went really well," Anthony Merz said. "We had a good turnout and everybody liked the wines."
Tables are set for up to four guests in the lot in front of the "Don't Mind Me" mural by Los Angeles-based street artist Bumblebeelovesyou.
The tasting will include San Rucci's sparkling wine, its 2018 cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc and 2019 chardonnay and benvenuta, a crisp, fruity white wine. Guests can also purchase a full glass, ranging from $9-$12, or a full bottle of the selections.
For those looking for a snack, chef Richard Yoshimura of The Kitchen will create an appetizer plate, which will be available for $5. Merz did not know the menu as of press time but said it would pair well with one of the wines and probably feature ingredients being featured in the The Kitchen's weekly takeout dinners. (This week's dinner highlights Newsom Honey Farm in Tehachapi.)
In addition to discussing the wines, Merz said they're ready to start talking holiday pairings since many people are already planning for Thanksgiving.
"Our sparkling wine will really go well with the whole Thanksgiving dinner. Sparkling pairs well with almost anything.
"Our cab franc would really go well with turkey and gravy and the fixings because it is a lighter-style wine. It pairs well with poultry, and has a fruit note that goes well with cranberry sauce."
Merz is also excited that San Rucci is branching into some new grapes including Montepulciano, a red wine grape grown mainly in central and southern Italy, which they purchased in San Benuto County.
"It has a fun tie to our family heritage. My grandmother is from the Abruzzo region of Italy where most of the Montepulciano is grown."
Reservations for the pop-up tasting are available within one-hour slots at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday and can be made at sanrucci.com/reservation. Based on the seating, maximum party size is four.
The tasting is outside The Kitchen, 1317 20th St. Cost is $15. The optional appetizer is $5.
WHILE YOU’RE DOWNTOWN ...
Nearby Tlo Wines will have its patio open Saturday offering a flight-themed "syrah vs. petite sirah."
It includes a half-glass each of the 2016 and 2018 petite sirahs and the 2017 reserve syrah for $24. Add the 2019 dry rose for $29.
"Guests can order it to go for curbside pick up or to have on the patio," said Avery Zaninovich, sommelier and partner in Tlo Wines.
Those who want a snack can also reserve a Sweet Pea Charcuterie box. Preferred reservation is 24 hours in advance but Zaninovich said they've been able to accommodate some with a few hours' notice and may have some extras on hand at the tasting room.
Tlo's tasting room is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 1212 18th St.
The patio does take walk-in guests but reservations are best. They can be made through the website (tlowines.com), by emailing info@tlowines.com or by calling 864-7086.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) can also meet your wine and charcuterie needs.
Opened this summer, the business run by mother and daughter Theresa and Shelby Gerber has garnered a following with its spacious outdoor patio, which is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Charcuterie boards range from $12-$28 and those with bigger appetites can check out the salads, paninis and sandwiches on the menu.
Call 525-6630 or visit bottleshockwineandbrew.com for more information.
While you're there, you can stop in nearby at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.), which continues to offer unique craft beers thanks to creative mastermind Frank Miranda.
The brewery also pairs with food trucks so food options vary.
Visit 2ndphasebrewing.com or call 404-4278 for details.