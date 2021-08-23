Don't waffle around and miss this Chik'n and Waffles pack giveaway

You'll be saying "L'eggo my Eggo" this National Waffle Day with a limited-edition giveaway.
On Tuesday, waffle lovers can enter to win a special Chik'n and Waffles combo pack, featuring the popular brand's buttermilk waffles and new Chik'n Tenders from Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms.
"We're always looking for new ways to make vegetarian foods more accessible for everyone, so we're excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to put a delicious new spin on a beloved dish like chicken and waffles," said Heidi Ray, marketing director for MorningStar Farms and Incogmeato at Kellogg Company. "This limited-edition combo pack gives people another opportunity to see how delicious plant-based can be and experience our Chik'n Tenders that look, cook, taste and tear just like the real thing."
The custom pack includes the buttermilk waffles and Incogmeato plant-based chik'n tenders, which can be layered together and topped with syrup for a plant-based spin on the classic chicken and waffles dish. (Suggested recipes include Sriracha Chik'n and waffles and honey butter Chik'n and waffles, with recipes available at incogmeato.com.)
"Eggo has been helping parents and waffle lovers L'Eggo with Eggo and celebrate small wins all year long, and as the No. 1 waffle in America, we knew we had to celebrate National Waffle Day in a big way," said Joe Beauprez, marketing director of Eggo at Kellogg Company, in a news release. "On the biggest waffle day of the year, we're teaming up with Incogmeato to expand the wins beyond breakfast and give waffles lovers the chance to enjoy our delicious waffles in new ways all day long."
The promotion starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Incogmeato.com/Eggo and there is a limit of one entry per person.