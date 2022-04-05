Don't skimp on shrimp with Red Lobster deal

Looking for meatless meals? Indulge at Red Lobster for the next two weekends with its Ultimate Endless Shrimp, which is available Friday through Sunday.
For just $19.99, diners can mix and match with options such as Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp (served with the signature piña colada sauce), Walt’s favorite shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi and a grilled shrimp skewer.
Dine-in guests select two of their favorite shrimp preparations to start then they can order additional shrimp dishes one at a time during their meal.
Each ultimate endless shrimp meal includes a choice of side dish and unlimited Cheddar Bay biscuits.
This offer is available on Friday through Sunday and April 15 to 17 at Red Lobster, 8180 Rosedale Highway.
The chain is also giving back with its first company-wide, monthlong fundraising drive with its new national charity partner Make-A-Wish.
Now through May 1, guests who dine at Red Lobster can support Make-A-Wish by adding $1, $3 or $5 to their in-restaurant check. Those who donate $5 or more during an in-restaurant dining experience will receive a coupon for $10 off a future visit of $40 or more, between May 1 and June 30.
"As a brand our size, I believe we have to do good with what we have, and at the end of the day, what we do is so much bigger than food," Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade said in a news release. “We are thrilled to join with Make-A-Wish to bring the power and passion of our two brands together to do big, meaningful things that bring joy and hope to these deserving children and their families."
Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S., including more than 14,600 wishes since the pandemic began. Visit wish.org to learn more about the organization.