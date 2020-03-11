National food holidays? We can take them or leave 'em, especially when there's one that's actually promising deals. Pi Day, celebrated on March 14, honors the mathematical constant of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Even those who still struggle with math, can recognize there are some bargains on the table this Saturday.
Whether you like them sweet or savory, the pies up for grabs on Pi Day are worth checking out.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.)/Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road): With pies from The Pie Hole in L.A., the two restaurants have quite the selection, including the seasonal matcha tea pie, with creamy green tea matcha mousse and a layer of caramel in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. For Pi Day, both locations will offer two pie holes for $3.14 (normally $4.50).
Coco's Restaurant & Bakery (7985 Rosedale Highway): Members of Coco’s E-Club members can enjoy a free slice of pie from 4 to 10 p.m. including seasonal pies like dark chocolate raspberry harvest and raspberry swirl. From Dark Chocolate Raspberry Harvest to Caramel Apple Harvest, rewards members can indulge in a complimentary slice of Coco’s award-winning pie, each handmade and freshly baked. Not a Coco’s E-Club member? If you're not already a member, join by visiting CocosBakery.com/e-club.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, Suite 300; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 103): Sign up for marketing emails from the pizza chain and receive a coupon good for a $3.14 pizza when you buy one pie at regular price. Those who don't already have the Pie Life Rewards app can download it on Saturday for a chance to win free pizza for a year. One winner will be chosen per participating Pieology location. New and existing Pie Life Rewards members who use the app in stores on Saturday will also receive $3 off their next visit (Sunday through March 31).
Blaze Pizza (3900 California Ave., 3111 Ming Ave #460 and 310 Coffee Road.): For seven years, the pizza chain has offered this discount, allowing diners to build their own pie for just $3.14. The catch is that the reward must be redeemed using Blaze's mobile app.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Receive a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 (tax and gratuity not included). Offer only good for dine-in orders and cannot be combined with any other deals.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): Enjoy a free slice of pie with purchase of an adult entree with the coupon at mariecallenders.com/coupon-piday.
Round Table Pizza (4200 Gosford Road #101): The pizza chain is offering $3.14 off any medium, large or extra large pizza for dine-in, carry-out or delivery by using the online code 314PI. The deal is available Friday through Monday at participating locations.
Ghiladolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): The downtown sweets spot will bake up a limited number of individual pies on Saturday. Flavors are mixed berry crumble and toasted coconut custard.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): This eatery will have a selection of plant-based, gluten-free pies including strawberry, mixed berry and apple.
