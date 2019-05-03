Sure, Lightning in a Bottle is a music festival first, along with a number of workshops, informational sessions and art activity. But along with feeding your soul and mind, this event has plans on addressing your most basic hunger with an assortment of dining options.
The simplest way for revelers to chow down is a collection of food vendors, which will emphasize menus featuring organic, sustainable and locally sourced options. And you can't get more local than Vida Vegan Co., the only participating vendor from Kern County.
Earlier this week, Alejandro Ocampo, restaurateur and one of the partners in Vida Vegan, said earlier this week they were still finalizing the menu (along with opening their storefront on Stine Road). He did say they would likely be serving brunch purepas — a hybrid of the Salvadorean pupusa and the Colombian arepa, topped with soyrizo, potatoes and a tofu scramble. The business, which is known at the Kaiser farmers markets makes a mean street corn but fellow vendor Senor Corn has that covered along with breakfast burritos, street corn and more.
Also in the lineup is Dump City Dumplings from Bend., Ore.; Poutine Your Mouth, featuring fries smothered in gravy and cheese, including vegetarian and vegan options; Not-Cho Fish Taco, which offers a Baja cauli-fish taco as well as "not-chos" with nut-based vegan queso; and Get Fried Rice, serving up organic stir fry. For a full list, visit lightninginabottle.org/lineup.
Those staying multiple days can dine at the Dub Gypsy Kitchen, which will offer both breakfast (9 a.m. to noon) and dinner (6 to 9 p.m.) through Sunday. Plans range from $150 for dinners only to $245, which includes meals starting with dinner Wednesday (early arrival) through dinner on Sunday.
Some menu selections include: veggie scramble with cheddar or tofu and spinach scramble served with deep playa potatoes, smoked bacon and gypsy fruit salad; grilled Moroccan chicken or roasted eggplant with tzatziki sauce and hummus, served with North African couscous with cauliflower, red bell pepper, garbanzo beans, zucchini and green onion; tortilla Espanola, a Spanish omelet with layers of onion, pasilla peppers, potato, Manchego and Fontina cheeses; and porcini mushroom-crusted filet mignon with red wine sauce or sautéed garlic tempeh served with sautéed broccoli rapini and roasted baby potatoes.
There is also a boutique camping couples package ($550) including two full meal plans along with breakfast and two 12-ounce mimosas delivered to their tent daily. (Note: The boutique camping package for accommodations must be purchased separately.)
For those observing, there will be a shabbat dinner in the Shabbat Tent, offering a free kosher dinner with challah and refreshments. Attendees, who are asked to register at eventbrite.com, may alos recharge at the Oasis of Chill for kosher food and hydration.
All meal plans are available for purchase on eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.