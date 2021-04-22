Dig into fresh spring eats with Teen Challenge drive-thru

Looking for a berry good way to help a local organization? Then we’ve got the food fundraiser for you. Kern County Teen Challenge is back with a Spring Eats Curbside Drive-Thru featuring new items made with strawberries.
The organization has been holding food fundraisers since last fall, when it kicked off with a fair food theme.
This time, it has added a seasonal variation of its most-popular dessert with a homemade strawberry dumpling, which is topped with cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce and a dash of cinnamon.
Dumplings ($8, three for $18, or six for $36) are also available in apple and peach. Customers can also mix and match dumpling orders.
Berries are paired with chicken for the other new options: a grilled chicken and strawberry spring wrap, combining chicken and fresh strawberries along with red grapes, mandarin oranges, red onions, candied pecans, feta cheese atop spring leaf lettuce, served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette; and a wrap, with all the same ingredients tucked inside a flour tortilla. Both entrees are $10 and come with a choice of beverage.
The drive-thru also includes a returning menu of sweet and savory treats including fresh-popped kettle corn ($10, $12 for large) and baskets of shoestring fries ($5). Smoked pulled pork po'boys ($12) and Stewart burgers ($12) are also available, and both come with shoestring fries and a drink.
Water and soft drinks are available for $3.
To order, use the Eventbrite event at tcspringeats.eventbrite.com, email kern@teenchallenge.org or call 243-9524. There will be ordering on-site but preorders are preferred.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. weekends through May 30 at Teen Challenge, 301 E. Roberts Lane.
All funds raised go to benefit the faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, which continues to be offered free of charge to participants. For more on Teen Challenge, visit teenchallenge.org/centers/kern-county.