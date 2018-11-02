Bakersfield doesn't really need a reason to celebrate barbecue, but we're also not a town foolish enough to pass up specials. Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Coffee Road is throwing a grand re-opening event Saturday with plenty of slow-cooked deals for all.
Along with some savings, customers can have a chance to meet new owner Shana Braly, who is eager to show the community what her franchise of the Dallas, Texas-based chain has to offer.
Specials offers will be available throughout the day including:
From 11 a.m. to noon, the first 50 guests receive a free Big Yellow Cup.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy $2 pulled pork classic sandwiches (limit two per guest).
Customers can enjoy Dickey's individual sides for just $1 each from 3 to 6 p.m.
Swing by for dinner with a loved one (or hungry stranger) from 6 to 9 p.m. to purchase a pair of two-meat plates for $15.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 3505 Coffee Road.
For more information on the chain, visit dickeys.com.
