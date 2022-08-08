Crumbl's second Bakersfield shop opens Friday

The fair doesn't start until September but the new Crumbl Cookies, opening Friday at Gosford Village, has your favorite fair flavors for its opening weekend.
Options include two brand-new flavors: fried ice cream cookie, a cinnamon cookie topped with white chocolate buttercream and fried ice cream streusel; and lemonade, a lemon cookie topped with zesty lemon frosting and a fresh lemon slice.
Also in the lineup are cotton candy, which is covered in cotton candy cream cheese frosting and cotton candy popping candy; old fashioned doughnut, a cake cookie with brown sugar and nutmeg, topped with a creamy vanilla glaze; walnut fudge brownie cookie, a brownie cookie with semi-sweet chocolate, topped with a creamy chocolate glaze and walnuts; and the classic milk chocolate chip cookie.
This new location is the second for owners Patrick and Katie Moradkhani, who also own the store at the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway. The Moradkhanis are providing 120 jobs between the stores, including 79 at the new location.
Located at 5649 Gosford Road, Suite 200, the new Crumbl opens Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Aug. 17, delivery, curbside pickup and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Catering options will also become available at the time.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.