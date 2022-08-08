 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crumbl's second Bakersfield shop opens Friday

Crumbl fried ice cream

The new Crumbl Cookies will open at 5649 Gosford Road, Suite 200, on Friday with a lineup of fair-themed flavors like this fried ice cream cookie, a cinnamon cookie topped with white chocolate buttercream and fried ice cream streusel.

 Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

The fair doesn't start until September but the new Crumbl Cookies, opening Friday at Gosford Village, has your favorite fair flavors for its opening weekend.

Options include two brand-new flavors: fried ice cream cookie, a cinnamon cookie topped with white chocolate buttercream and fried ice cream streusel; and lemonade, a lemon cookie topped with zesty lemon frosting and a fresh lemon slice.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases