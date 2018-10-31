A doughnut shop with a cop on top? Sounds like a children's book but it's actually a fundraiser taking place Friday at Dunkin' locations, including two in Kern County.
Formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, the chain is bringing back its second annual Cop on a Rooftop event to raise funds for Special Olympics Southern California.
From 6 to 10 a.m. Friday, officers from Bakersfield and Tehachapi police departments will take to the roofs of their respective Dunkin' locations: 1211 Allen Road and 540 Tucker Road in Tehachapi.
Guests who stop in that morning can donate to Special Olympics and receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
More than 40 law enforcement agencies across Southern California will participate in the fundraising event, according to a Dunkin' news release.
“Dunkin’ has been a terrific partner, and we are very excited to host Cop on a Rooftop with them again,” said Bill Shumard, CEO for the Southland Special Olympics chapter, in a news release. “With Dunkin’ and law enforcement as our teammates, we’ll be able to transform even more people with intellectual disabilities through sports, wellness and leadership programs. I can’t wait to see our local communities out at Dunkin’ showing their support.”
Those who can't attend can still donate online at sosc.org/coponarooftop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.