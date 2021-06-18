College Coffee & Donuts has sweet treat for grads

Students have had it rough this past school year and College Coffee & Donuts wants to reward those who graduated during this challenging season.
On Monday, the northeast shop will give away a free half-dozen doughnuts to graduates of the class of 2021. The offer applies to those graduating from junior high, high school or college.
Graduates need to show proof of eligibility with one of the following: their student ID, graduation announcement, 2021 apparel or tassel, cap or gown.
The business will give away 500 boxes of a half-dozen doughnuts (three glazed, two cake and one old-fashioned) on a first-come, first-served basis.
College Coffee & Donuts, 2697 Mt Vernon Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.