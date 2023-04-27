 Skip to main content
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to celebrate grand opening on May 3 with deals

Since opening last month, Bakersfield's first location of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has stayed busy.

Expect more activity next week as the local shop celebrates its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, discounts and giveaways.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

