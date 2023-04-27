Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to celebrate grand opening on May 3 with deals

Since opening last month, Bakersfield's first location of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has stayed busy.
Expect more activity next week as the local shop celebrates its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, discounts and giveaways.
Celebration Week begins Tuesday with a buy one, get one free offer on regular size beverages. The deal for The Coffee Bean Rewards members will allow for a free beverage of equal or lesser value with purchase of another.
On Wednesday, the store at the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park will host its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
The first 100 people to make purchases that day will receive a free Coffee & Tea Tote Bundle gift.
Sanjiv Razdan, president of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Americas, is expected to attend along with company executives, franchise co-owner Simranjit (Goldi) Sandu of Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc., and officials from the city and Chamber of Commerce.
Guests who sign up for The Coffee Bean Rewards can receive one free drink using promo code "BAKERSFIELD."
Anyone who checks in on May 3 via The Coffee Bean Rewards app will be entered into a contest to win a free drink of their choice daily through the end of the year.
The contest winner will be announced on May 8.
For the final treat, rewards members can purchase any regular-size drink for $4 from 1 to 5 p.m. May 4.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, located at 4615 Buena Vista Road, is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
