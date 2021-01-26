Something sweet is coming to the Outlets at Tejon this spring.
Cinnabon Bakery will open at the shopping center in a location next to Sunglass Hut and across from the Coach store.
Along with its beloved cinnamon baked treats, the bakery chain also serves sandwiches, paninis, coffee and frozen Cavel ice cream treats.
Cinnabon joins existing food businesses at the outlets Auntie Anne's, China Max, Juicy Burger, Subway Cafe and Tony's Pizza.
“California residents and travelers will not only be able to treat themselves with shopping at the Outlets at Tejon but can stop and enjoy one of Cinnabon’s many offerings,” Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. “We are excited to offer visitors more choices for a distinguished traveling and shopping experience.”