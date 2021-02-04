Just when you thought you'd have to wait for more fair food treats, Kern County Teen Challenge has your back.
After a successful run in the fall, it returns with a drive-thru February Foodie Fair Curbside Fundraiser starting Friday.
Running Fridays through Sundays through the month of February, the event features a menu of sweet and savory treats. Those who just want a snack can pick up fresh-popped kettle corn ($8, $10 for large). If you're hungrier, order a smoked pulled pork po'boy ($10), corn dog ($8) or Stewart burger ($10), all served as a basket with shoestring fries and a drink.
Of course, no Teen Challenge event would be complete without homemade dumplings. Choose from apple or peach, available in singles ($6) or packs of three ($15) or six ($30).
Soft drinks are also available for $1.
Order through the Eventbrite event at tcfoodiefair.eventbrite.com, by emailing kern@teenchallenge.org or calling 243-9524. There will be ordering on-site but preorders are preferred.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. weekends through the month at Teen Challenge, 301 E. Roberts Lane.
All funds raised go to benefit the faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, which continues to be offered free of charge to participants. The organization is also offering a 24/7 Prayer Hotline (888-520-0620), allowing people to connect with those who will pray for them.