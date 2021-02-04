Teen Challenge dumpling Feb

Teen Challenge is back with another drive-thru food fundraiser. Weekends through the month of February, the nonprofit will sell its popular apple and peach dumplings as well as kettle corn, burgers, corn dogs and pulled pork po'boys.

 Courtesy of Teen Challenge

Just when you thought you'd have to wait for more fair food treats, Kern County Teen Challenge has your back.

After a successful run in the fall, it returns with a drive-thru February Foodie Fair Curbside Fundraiser starting Friday.

Running Fridays through Sundays through the month of February, the event features a menu of sweet and savory treats. Those who just want a snack can pick up fresh-popped kettle corn ($8, $10 for large). If you're hungrier, order a smoked pulled pork po'boy ($10), corn dog ($8) or Stewart burger ($10), all served as a basket with shoestring fries and a drink.

Of course, no Teen Challenge event would be complete without homemade dumplings. Choose from apple or peach, available in singles ($6) or packs of three ($15) or six ($30).

Soft drinks are also available for $1.

Order through the Eventbrite event at tcfoodiefair.eventbrite.com, by emailing kern@teenchallenge.org or calling 243-9524. There will be ordering on-site but preorders are preferred.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. weekends through the month at Teen Challenge, 301 E. Roberts Lane.

All funds raised go to benefit the faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, which continues to be offered free of charge to participants. The organization is also offering a 24/7 Prayer Hotline (888-520-0620), allowing people to connect with those who will pray for them.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.