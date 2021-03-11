Chipotle launches quesadilla for digital customers

Forget all those TikTok quesadilla hacks and order one from a pro. After resisting for years, Chipotle Mexican Grill is now offering a quesadilla, which is the first customizable entrée it has added to its menu since introducing a salad option 17 years ago.
"We're so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand's history," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "The hand-crafted quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options."
The chain tested the requested item last summer as a digital-only menu item in Cleveland and Indianapolis, where it was able to test and learn from customer feedback before planning a national launch strategy.
The item launched today as a digital-only item, available to order through the Chipotle app and chipotle.com.
Diners can choose any of the meats or go vegetarian with just cheese, sofritas, or fajita veggies. The triangular treat is served in 100 percent compostable packaging with space for three salsas or sides. (Note: Guacamole is free for cheese or fajita veggie quesadillas.)
Now through March 21, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee when guests order a quesadilla on the app or on its website, with a minimum order of $10.