Jollibee is staking its claim on Kern County. Just a month after opening a location in Delano, the Filipino fast-food chain announced it will open another restaurant in Bakersfield.
No word yet when the location will open at 5220 Stockdale Highway (at the former site of a Carl's Jr.) but it will be offering up "chickenjoy," aka crunchylicious, hand-breaded fried chicken, along with spaghetti with a trio of meats, palabok (noodles topped with shrimp and egg), yumburgers and more.
The Jolibee in Delano opened Dec. 20 at 491 Woollomes Ave. #101, The Delano Record reported. It is the latest business to open in the Delano Marketplace/The Vineyard, which is also home to Ono Hawaiian BBQ and Juice It Up. Another restaurant and a Famous Footwear may open this spring in the location, which also features Maya Cinemas.
For more on the chain, visit jollibeeusa.com.