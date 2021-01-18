Jollibee

Jollibee is making its mark on Kern County. With a new location in Delano, the Filipino fast-food chain also plans to open a restaurant in Bakersfield later this year.

 Courtesy of Jollibee

No word yet when the location will open at 5220 Stockdale Highway (at the former site of a Carl's Jr.) but it will be offering up "chickenjoy," aka crunchylicious, hand-breaded fried chicken, along with spaghetti with a trio of meats, palabok (noodles topped with shrimp and egg), yumburgers and more.

The Jolibee in Delano opened Dec. 20 at 491 Woollomes Ave. #101, The Delano Record reported. It is the latest business to open in the Delano Marketplace/The Vineyard, which is also home to Ono Hawaiian BBQ and Juice It Up. Another restaurant and a Famous Footwear may open this spring in the location, which also features Maya Cinemas. 

For more on the chain, visit jollibeeusa.com.

