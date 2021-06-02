Check out these a-glazing deals for National Doughnut Day

Unlike a lot of other national food days, National Doughnut Day has a solid history. It began in 1938 with The Salvation Army in Chicago, serving a two-fold mission of honoring the volunteers who had served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I and as a fundraiser for those most hurt by the Great Depression.
So today, as we come out of a time of great turmoil, it seems like a good time to celebrate with a doughnut.
Some local businesses are offering special flavors or deals on Friday, but don't overlook your neighborhood shop. It's been a tough time for every businesses so support local wherever you can.
Sugar Twist Bakery (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 507; 5511 Calloway Drive, Suite 100): The local bakery has made a name for itself going all out for the big day each year. Although there will be no doughnut-eating contest, Sugar Twist will still roll out 14 specialty flavors, ranging from $3.50 to $4.50, that are available with a buy three, get one free deal.
This year's flavors are:
• Vegan fruit tart, a vegan doughnut with vegan-friendly cream cheese icing (made with cashews, vegan butter and organic powdered sugar) and topped with assorted fresh berries
• Apple pie, with apple pie and cream cheese fillings, cinnamon crumb topping and topped with powdered sugar
• Bavarian cream cannoli, with Bavarian cream filling, chocolate icing, mini chocolate chips and topped with crushed cannoli shells and powdered sugar
• Cake batter, birthday cake batter doughnut with cream cheese icing, cake crumbs and topped with funfetti cake slice
• Churro, a New Yorker croissant doughnut with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese icing, caramel drizzles and a fresh-baked churro
• Cookie butter, with cookie butter filling, glazed icing and Biscoff cookie crumbs
• Lemon meringue, lemon batter old fashioned doughnut with lemon compote and topped with toasted meringue
• Pecan cheesecake, with cheesecake and pecan pie fillings and topped with graham cracker crumbs
• Potato chip, with dark chocolate icing, freshly fried potato chips, caramel and dark chocolate drizzles
• Red velvet Oreo, a red velvet doughnut with chocolate cream filling, Oreos-and-cream topping and chocolate ganache drizzles
• Strawberry overload, a glazed doughnut split open and stuffed with strawberries in a strawberry gel
• M&Ms, a raised donut with chocolate icing and topped with mini M&Ms
• Circus Circus, a raised doughnut with pink icing and topped with animal cracker cookies
• Unicorn, a multicolored raised doughnut with glazed icing and topped with unicorn-themed sprinkles
Learn more at sugartwistbakery.com/national-donut-day.
College Coffee & Donuts (2697 Mount Vernon Ave.): Receive $3 off the purchase of a dozen doughnuts as well as one free doughnut and one free small fountain drink. Purchase a half-dozen and receive either a free doughnut or small fountain drink. Blended and iced drinks are buy one, get one half off for the same size or smaller.
Donut Hut & Deli (2401 M St.): Free half-dozen doughnut holes per customer.
Dunkin' (1265 Allen Road, 1800 23rd St., Suite D): Free doughnut with purchase of any beverage while supplies last.
Foster's Donuts (5620 California Ave.): Buy a dozen and receive a free doughnut or coffee. Purchase 10 dozen and receive the 11th dozen for free.
Foster's Donuts (7850 White Lane): Three free cake doughnuts with purchase of a dozen doughnuts; or one free cake doughnut with purchase of a coffee or drink.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): National Doughnut Day is twice as nice here. Not only can customers select a free doughnut of their choice on Friday but those with a valid vaccination card can also receive a free original glazed doughnut.
As part of its vaccination promotion, which launched on March 22, the chain has given away more than 1.5 million original glazed doughnuts. The campaign requiring the flashing of a valid vaccination card for a free doughnut anytime of day continues through the remainder of 2021.
"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us," Dave Skena, the brand's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "And if you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then thank you and have a second doughnut on us."
Krispy Kreme is also offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen (limit four). For more on the deals, visit krispykreme.com/promos/nationaldoughnutday.
Smith's Bakeries (2808 Union Ave.): The bakery will hand out a card good for a free doughnut that can be redeemed anytime between Monday and June 30.
If you know of a National Doughnut Day deal that we missed, please send it to thedish@bakersfield.com.