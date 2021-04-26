Celebrate National Pretzel Day with free treats

You won't have a case of the Mondays this time around thanks to Wetzel’s Pretzels, which is offering guests a free pretzel for National Pretzel Day.
After 3 p.m. today, guests who head to Wetzel's in the Valley Plaza Mall (2701 Ming Ave.) can receive a free, freshly baked pretzel.
As more people get out in public for dining and recreation, the pretzel chain is celebrating by reclaiming the national day as National Wetzel’s Day.
"We're breaking free from the blues of last year with the golden glow of our freshly baked pretzels," Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels, said in a news release. "We’d like to invite everyone who wants to get out and celebrate by finding their nearest Wetzel’s location and grabbing a free pretzel on us. Because — let’s be honest — you can’t celebrate National Pretzel Day without Wetzel’s.”
For more about Wetzel’s Pretzels, visit wetzels.com.
And Auntie Anne's, also located at Valley Plaza, is offering a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel for users of its Pretzel Perks App today.
Additionally, from now through April 30, the chain will hold contests on its Instagram page, selecting five different winners daily to win free pretzels for a year ($520 gift card) just by commenting on that day's post.
There will also be a $0 delivery fee on orders of $12 or more made through the Pretzel Perks app.
"Our fans look forward to National Pretzel Day and this year we knew we needed to go big and make it a weeklong celebration," vice president of marketing Cynthia Liu said in a statement.
"Whether you prefer salty or sweet, nuggets or classic pretzels, are visiting us at our locations or prefer we come to you with delivery to your door, we have something for everyone and can't wait for our fans to enjoy their love of pretzels alongside us!"
For more on Auntie Anne's, visit auntieannes.com.